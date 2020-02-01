How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs ETSU Basketball

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers basketball team will host the UNC Greensboro Spartans in Southern Conference play on Saturday.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

UNC Greensboro vs ETSU Preview

The Buccaneers visited UNC Greensboro back on Jan. 8, pulling out a 64-57 victory.

The Spartans have rattled off five straight wins since, all in conference play, to improve to 17-5 overall and 7-2 in the SoCon. The Bucs are also 7-2 in the conference; both teams trail the Furman Paladins by a half-game for the league’s top spot.

A year ago, the Spartans finished second in the conference with a mark of 15-3. The Wofford Terriers went 18-0 to take the regular season title, then claimed the conference tournament championship. ETSU and Furman tied for third place in the regular season, going 13-5.

So far this season, seven SoCon teams have winning records in league play.

“It’s hard to compare year to year, but I think it might be even deeper this year,” UNC Greensboro head coach Wes Miller said of the SoCon, according to The Post and Courier. “Certainly, [head coach Mike Young]’s Wofford team last year was the juggernaut, going 18-0 in a great league.

“We might not have a team that’s capable of doing that this year. But the league is so much deeper this year, when you look at teams like Chattanooga and Western Carolina and the kind of seasons they are having. Now, instead of four teams at the top, it feels like there are six, seven, eight teams that have a chance.”

In their most recent victory, the Spartans bested the West Carolina Catamounts 72-58 on the road behind a 23-point, 9-rebound effort from guard Isaiah Miller.

ETSU’s triumph over the Spartans earlier this month kicked off their own five-game winning streak, which ended with a 71-55 home defeat to the Mercer Bears on Wednesday.

“You have to give Mercer a ton of credit,” ETSU head coach Steve Forbes said, according to the Johnson City Press. “They came in here and dominated the game pretty much from start to finish. I thought their team was the tougher team. I thought they out-executed us and they defended better than we did.”

Guard Bo Hodges led the Bucs with 12 points, adding 6 rebounds and a steal. ETSU helped Mercer to 20 turnovers, but allowed the Bears to shoot 27-of-42 (64.3%) from the field.

“You can talk about our offense all you want, but we can’t give up these kind of numbers,” Forbes said, per the Johnson City Press. “When you do that, you’re starting to teeter. When you don’t shoot the ball well, you can get in a lot of trouble.”