How to Watch UNLV vs SDSU Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 4 San Diego State Aztecs (26-0) host the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (14-14) at Viejas Arena on Saturday.

UNLV vs San Diego State Preview

The Runnin’ Rebels are averaging 71.9 points a game, and they have four players scoring 10 or more points a contest. Led by sophomore guard Bryce Hamilton (15.6 ppg) and junior guard Amauri Hardy (14 ppg), the Rebels have been much better on offense than they have on defense. UNLV is allowing 70.6 points per contest, and that won’t do against this tenacious SDSU squad.

San Diego State is scoring 75.9 points a game, while also boasting one of the best defensive teams in the country. The Aztecs are giving up just 58.2 points a game, which is first in the Mountain West Conference and third in the nation.

Malachi Flynn leads the team in scoring with 16.7 points per contest, and he’s one of four Aztec players averaging in double figures. Forward Matt Mitchell is chipping in 12.4 points a game, and senior forward Yanni Wetzel has been a solid presence in the paint, scoring 12.1 points a game while also leading the team in rebounding with 6.5 a contest. SDSU’s attack has been firing on all cylinders since last fall, and no one has been able to stop them.

San Diego State is winning games by an average of 17.7 points, which is the highest margin of victory in the Mountain West. They have been hitting 47.6 percent of their shots from the floor, which also leads the conference, and they’re tops in three-point shooting, as well, hitting 38.6 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. They’re smart, talented, efficient — and hungry, which is a dangerous combination this time of year.

The Aztecs are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the NCAA, and they have three more games left, including this one, to keep it that way.

SDSU has won the last six games at home against UNLV. These two teams last met on January 22, and the Aztecs handled the Rebels easily, 86-72