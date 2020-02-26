How to Watch Rhode Island vs Fordham Basketball Online Without Cable

The Fordham Rams basketball team will host the Rhode Island Rams in Atlantic 10 play on Wednesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Cox/Yurview

Rhode Island vs Fordham Preview

URI’s dropped two of three on the heels of a 10-game winning streak.

On Saturday, they lost to the Davidson Wildcats 77-75 in overtime on the road to fall to 19-7 on the season and 11-3 in conference play. For a share of the A-10’s regular season title, URI would have to win the four remaining contests on their schedule and see the No. 4 Dayton Flyers drop all three of theirs.

“I thought we played our (behinds) off down here,” Rhode Island head coach David Cox said after the Davidson defeat, according to The Providence Journal. “We fought. We showed a lot of character. We’ve just got to work out some kinks and get ready for Fordham.”

URI trailed 44-35 early in the second half before taking the lead with a 17-7 spurt. Nine of those Rams point belonged to guard Jeff Dowtin, who finished with a team-high 21 to go with 4 rebounds and a pair of steals.

“It definitely makes a difference when they have a lead and we have to fight our way back,” Dowtin said, per The Providence Journal. “We did that — we fought our way back down the stretch.”

Fellow URI guard Fatts Russell dished a game-high 5 assists, adding 8 points. The Rams’ leader in points per game (19.7), assists per game (4.6), and steals per game (2.9), Russell was 1-of-14 from the field when he cashed a game-tying 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left to force the extra period.

Dowtin assisted the bucket.

“I told him to keep shooting, and he did,” Dowtin said, per The Providence Journal. “Toward the end of the game he made tough shots that we needed. He’s a killer.”

URI committed just 8 turnovers, but they shot 26-of-73 (35.6%) from the field and 5-of-19 (26.3%) from distance.

“We’ve just got to make shots,” Dowtin said, per The Providence Journal. “Step into your shots with confidence and knock them down. We did that — sometimes the ball just doesn’t fall for us.”

Fordham’s dropped eight straight and 13 of 14 to slip to 7-19 overall and 1-13 in A-10 play. Big man Chuba Ohams, who leads the team in points per game (11) and rebounds per game (8.2), suffered a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 5.

Out of 353 Division I squads, Fordham ranks 351st in points per game (56.8) and 350th in field-goal percentage (37.6%).

“We have to find more baskets somewhere in our roster,” Fordham head coach Jeff Neubauer said after the team fell to the Richmond Spiders on Feb. 8 for the fourth defeat of their eight-game skid, according to Elite Sports NY. “More open looks. I’d like to see more guys produce more. We need everyone to play a little better.”