How to Watch URI vs Davidson Basketball Online Without Cable

The Rhode Island Rams 19-6 (11-2) will head to Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina to take on the Davidson Wildcats (13-12, 7-6) Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of Rhode Island vs Davidson on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Rhode Island vs Davidson on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles include CBS Sports Network, while “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Rhode Island vs Davidson on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Rhode Island vs Davidson on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Rhode Island vs Davidson Preview

The Rams are coming off a 73-55 win against Saint Joseph’s last Saturday. Rhode Island won ten in a row before falling to No. 6 Dayton on February 11, and the Rams are back on the winning side of things after handling Saint Joseph’s.

Rhode Island is scoring 74.6 points a game, which is third in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Rams are led by junior guard Fatts Russell, who is second in the conference in scoring, netting 20.2 points per contest.

Rhode Island has four players including Russell averaging in double figures, including Cyril Langevine, who is averaging a double-double with 10 points and 10.4 boards pre contest, and Jeff Dowtin, who is scoring 14 points a game.

The Wildcats have an equally balanced attack. Junior guard Kellan Grady leads Davidson in scoring with 16.4 points a game. Grady is one of four Wildcats scoring 10 or more points. Jon Axel Gudmundsson is second on the team in scoring with 13.7 points, and he leads the Wildcats in both rebounding (7.3 per game) and assists (4.6 per contest). Davidson is scoring 73 points a game, which is fourth in the Atlantic 10.

Both teams are evenly matched defensively. The Wildcats are giving up 67 points per contest, and the Rams are surrendering 67.8. But for the Wildcats specifically, success has come when the team buckles down on ‘D.’

Davidson is 11-0 when it allows 64 points or less per game, and 2-12 when opponents score more than 64 points, so defense is key for the Wildcats.

These two teams last met on January 8, when URI won 69-58 at home.