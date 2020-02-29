How to Watch US Olympic Marathon Trials 2020 Online Without Cable

Over 700 runners will compete in the men’s and women’s U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta on Saturday.

NBC will have live coverage of both the men’s race (12:08 p.m. ET start time) and the women’s race (12:20 p.m. ET start time).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC’s coverage of the marathons on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 US Olympic Marathon Trials Preview

Six spots on the Olympic team are up for grabs.

Desiree Linden, who in 2018 became the first American to win the Boston Marathon women’s category in 33 years, will vie for her third trip to the Olympics.

Linden didn’t finish the Olympic marathon in 2012 due to a stress fracture in her femur. Seven years later, she placed seventh in Rio.

“It’s such a fun day,” the 36-year-old said of the trials, according to WABE. “And it feels super stressful and there’s so much on the line. But if you go and pour everything into it, whether you make the team or not, it’s pretty satisfying.”

Training partners Molly Huddle and Emily Sisson are also top contenders for the three women’s spots on the Olympic team. Huddle, 35, placed 11th in the 5,000-meter at the 2012 Olympics and sixth in the 10,000-meter in 2016.

Sisson is seeking her first trip to the games in just her second marathon. The 28-year-old placed sixth in the London Marathon in April with a time of 2:23:08, the second-fastest debut ever for an American woman.

“I’m definitely putting a bit of pressure on myself with this one,” Sisson recently told NBC Sports. “But at the same time, I don’t get caught up in so much what other people say. I don’t really read the articles about who’s the favorite or what chance you have of making the team.”

On the men’s side, Bernard Lagat will look to make his sixth Olympic team and his first as a marathoner. The 45-year-old Kenyan-American has competed at the games in the 5,000-meter and the 1,500-meter, taking a silver and a bronze in the latter event for the United States.

He made his marathon debut in November 2018, running 2:17:20 in the New York City Marathon. After training in Colorado, he set an American masters record with a time of 2:12:10 in the Gold Coast Marathon in Australia in July.

In January, he embarked on a six-week training block in Kenya, where he was born.

“What I’ve learned is, sometimes when you train with a certain group, they are into, ‘What is your heart rate monitor like? What did you eat today? How many hours of sleep did you do? What is the pace? Just stick to only this pace,'” Lagat told LetsRun.com.

“But [in Kenya], when you are there, you have to take all of that stuff and throw it away. You are there to train. Pace will dictate itself as you are running. You don’t think anything about food or anything like that. These guys can live off bread and milk and tea and an egg and something like that and still do amazing training.”