How to Watch Vikings Season 6 Episode 10 Mid-Season Finale Online

The mid-season finale of Vikings airs Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10 p.m. EST on History. The description for Season 6 Episode 10, titled “The Best Laid Plans,” reads, “Ivar and Igor might be planning against Oleg, but they’re still part of the force that departs Kiev to invade Scandinavia. King Harald and King Bjorn begin furious preparations for the invasion. But can enough be done to resist the Rus’ force?”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the History Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The History Channel is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

Start Your Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the History Channel live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

The History Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the History Channel on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

The History Channel is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

WARNING: Some Vikings spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up.

Tonight’s Episode Will See King Bjorn & King Harald Prepare For the Rus Invasion

The promo above sees King Bjorn and King Harald making last-minute preparations for the impending Rus invasion, as they get ready to go head-to-head with Prince Oleg, Ivar, and Hvitserk. The description for tonight’s episode suggests that Bjorn and Harald’s alliance will continue to strengthen as Oleg’s forces move away from Kiev and toward Scandinavia; meanwhile, Ivar and Igor continue to conspire against Oleg.

Tonight’s episode will be the last for the next several months. There is no official return date for the second half of the season, but IMDb reports that the show will return later this year in November. However, this has not been confirmed by the network as of this article’s publication, so Heavy will update this post as soon as more information is known. There are 20 episodes slated for the sixth and final season of the show, so fans have another 10 episodes left before the series comes to an end.

Update: IMDb originally noted that the show would return in November, but now the site just states that Episode 11 will return sometime in 2020. The exact date is still unknown at this time.

Tune in tonight, February 5, 2020 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST to catch the mid-season finale of Vikings. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

READ NEXT: How Many Episodes & How Long Is Vikings Season 6?

