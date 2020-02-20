How to Watch WGC Mexico 2020 Online Without Cable

Current No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott headline the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship, which kicks off Thursday at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Television coverage of the tournament will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the WGC-Mexico via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage of featured holes and players for the entirety of the tournament. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts:

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the WGC-Mexico on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

The Golf Channel and NBC (live in select markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the WGC-Mexico on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each channel’s broadcast on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. All include NBC (live in select markets), while the “Max,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” packages include the Golf Channel, and “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the WGC-Mexico on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The Golf Channel and NBC (live in select markets) are both included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the WGC-Mexico on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2020 WGC-Mexico Championship Preview

The WGC-Mexico Championship kicks off Thursday at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico, where the event has been held since 2017. The course is a par 71, and is expansive, covering 7,345 yards.

Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win, but Dustin Johnson beat him by five strokes in last year’s tournament. McIlroy is the new No. 1 player in the world, and he is looking to win this event for the first time.

“I think any tournament that you haven’t won is one that you’d love to win and add it to your list, but especially here, the history here and the greats that have won here,” McIlroy said. “It’s such a cool place, cool golf course. I would love it to host a major [championship] again one day. When they get the setup right here, it’s one of the best we play.”

One of four annual golfing events, Dustin Johnson won the Championship last year, and the 35-year-old is looking for his fourth win in the tournament, and his third since the event moved to Mexico in 2017.

Adam Scott and Patrick Reed have both won this event in the past, and both will be in contention again this year. Scott will be playing for the first time since his win in the Australian PGA Championship in December. Scott is a fan of the course in Mexico, and he is looking forward to competing there again.

“I enjoy coming here very much, and I just feel the course … there’s nothing too tricky to it,” Scott said. “I just feel my game matches up well for it, so I look forward to it every year.

The event features a $10.5 million prize fund, with the winner netting over $1.7 million for taking the top spot.

Here is a list of the competing golfers, along with their current odds to win the tournament: