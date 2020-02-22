How to Watch Wilder vs Fury 2 on TV or Streaming Device

The buildup is over and the massive heavyweight title fight rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has arrived. The two fighters meet up Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena for their much anticipated bout.

Wilder vs Fury 2 Preview

After a classic first fight, Wilder and Fury are set for their highly anticipated rematch in Las Vegas. The first fight ended in a somewhat controversial split draw, but both heavyweights are eager to score a victory this time around.

Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) weighed in at 273 pounds, while Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) was a ripped 231.

A lot has been made of Fury’s weight — which is much heavier than the 256.5 pounds he was for the first fight.

“I’ve been holding that weight for the last three months in training camp,” Fury said at the weigh-in. “I’ve been sparring every day with it, training every day, so weight is not a problem — 273 pounds of pure British beef. It’s no secret. I’m looking for a knockout of Deontay Wilder.”

Wilder isn’t concerned about his opponent’s weight, saying he’s ready to go for the bout regardless.

“I’m not worried about that. I’ve always had to fight bigger guys,” Wilder told ESPN. “That’s only going to slow him down. Holding the weight on me? I’m going to rock with it, swing with it, rock with it. I’m not worried about his weight. All I’m telling him is don’t blink. He’s nervous. Nervous energy, as always. That’s why he changed his camp up.

“At the end of the day, we’re heavyweights, so it really doesn’t matter about the weight,” Wilder added. “As you can see throughout my whole career, I’ve been underweight. I probably outweighed my opponent maybe four times in my career. So I really don’t care about weight. This just indicates that I’m in a better state and a better mind than the last time, and I’ve come for the pain.”

The two fighters had to be separated during a news conference earlier in the week, leading to their face traditional face off being banned from Saturday’s weigh-in.

“The actions of the two fighters pushing each other, which was not staged, is not indicative of the image of our sport as a major league sport, thus having a face off is not in the best interest in the health and safety of the fighters, the public and the event,” NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told ESPN. “And quite frankly, that image, where you have two professional athletes pushing each other, where somebody could get hurt, is not keeping with the image of a major league sport, and we’re a major league sport.”

Wilder is a -135 favorite for the matchup, according to Odds Shark.