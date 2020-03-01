Whitecaps vs Sporting KC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Vancouver Whitecaps will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday in each side’s MLS season opener.

The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be on TSN (Whitecaps markets), Fox Sports Kansas City (Sporting KC markets) or ESPN+ (all US out-of-market).

If you don’t have cable and you live in the US, you can watch a live stream of the Whitecaps vs Sporting KC on your computer, phone, Fire Stick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV, or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting KC Preview

These sides finished the 2019 season as the Western Conference’s two worst clubs.

Sporting Kansas City placed 11th in the conference, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2010 as they surrendered 67 goals in MLS play, the most in the conference.

In December, they signed striker Alan Pulido to a four-year contract after paying a club-record transfer fee to Liga MX side C.D. Guadalajara, also known as Chivas. He scored 41 goals across all competitions in four seasons with the Mexican club.

“I felt that there was a cycle that I had completed in Chivas,” the 28-year-old Mexican told ESPN Deportes, according to MLSsoccer.com. “I succeeded and met all the objectives I had set. Being there [at Chivas] wasn’t in the plans and I took this opportunity.

“[MLS] is a league that gives you a future. Many players who’ve been here have gone to Europe.”

Earlier in December, Sporting brought back forward Khiry Shelton, who played in Kansas City in 2018 before a season with German club SC Paderborn, and signed defender Roberto Punčec from Croatian side Rijeka.

“I like the mentality that my teammates have here [at Sporting KC],” Pulido said, per MLSsoccer.com. “They know last year they didn’t achieve what they were hoping and I think they have this chip on their shoulder to have a great season. And this motivates me because everyone is focused on doing things well. And there’s good competition within the team. If everything goes well, I think this team will compete in this league.”

The Whitecaps scored a conference-worst 37 goals en route to the West’s worst record in 2019.

They also acquired a striker out of Liga MX in December, signing Club Puebla’s Lucas Cavallini.

The 27-year-old Canadian scored 30 goals in 81 games across all competitions in three seasons with Puebla. He’s scored 11 times in 17 appearances for Canada’s national team.

“I like that Vancouver came out to me, came to Mexico to speak to me, and everyone was just hyped for me to go there,” Cavallini said in January, according to Goal.com. “The confidence in me was something special. It made me feel comfortable. The coach wanted me, he treated me as his No. 1 pick to come to Vancouver, and that was something special to me. I felt that it was necessary to go play there. Now that I’m here, I’m happy with my decision. I’m excited to give what this club needs.”

He added: “It was a good fit for me. It’s not something I expected, but at the end of the day I’m happy.”