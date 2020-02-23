Wilder vs Fury 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After their first fight 14 months ago was a split draw, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will face off again Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In order to watch a live stream of Wilder vs Fury 2 (PPV card starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT), you’ll need to purchase the PPV ($79.99) through either ESPN+ or Fox Sports. You can then watch the fight live online on your computer, phone or other streaming device.

Here’s a rundown of your purchasing options:

Buy Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV Through ESPN+

Whether you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber or you sign up for a month ($4.99), you can purchase the Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV for $79.99 right here:

Buy Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV

Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Wilder vs Fury and all the main card fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

Buy Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV Through Fox Sports

You can also buy Wilder vs Fury 2 through Fox Sports. The price is also $79.99, with the only real difference being you’ll watch through Fox’s digital platforms rather than ESPN’s.

As such, I personally recommend the ESPN option because, in my experience, ESPN’s app has been more reliable than Fox’s. But if you prefer Fox Sports, you can order it through them here:

Buy Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV on Fox

Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Wilder vs Fury and all the main card fights on your computer via FoxSports.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the Fox Sports app.

Wilder vs Fury 2 Preview

Neither heavyweight has lost since their last meeting back in 2018, when their back-and-forth battle gave each of them the only draw of their respected careers. The rematch will be one of the more hotly anticipated matches in a long time, particularly considering how their first bout ended.

Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) nailed Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) with a quick 1-2 in the 12th round, knocking the British boxer to the canvas. Fury managed to recover and finish, with his grit and determination helping him score a draw. He’ll be looking for a win straight up this time, though, and he sees this fight as an important one for a multitude of reasons.

“This is the biggest thing in the heavyweight division in a long, long, long time and I believe we are setting an example here that the best should fight each other in all weight divisions,” Fury said on Thursday. “Hopefully after this, the best will start to fight each other.”

Things were relatively cordial between the two fighters at first, until Fury began predicting he would KO Wilder in the second round — an assertion Wilder did not take kindly.

“It’s laughable,” Wilder said in response. “I already consider his hands as pillows and he ain’t put nobody to sleep,” Wilder said. “He don’t have power as a fighter. You would think to be a big man over 250 pounds he brings power to the table. He’s a great boxer but he don’t have no power. For him to say he will knock me out in the second round, that’s just the build up for the promotion.”

While Wilder may be the more powerful fighter who packs the most wallop per punch, Fury’s style and unpredictability should make this one for the ages.

“I learned that Wilder can be hit and that he can be hurt,” Fury said. “He has a big right hand and that’s it. He’s a one-dimensional fighter and I’m going to prove that. Now I know I can do the distance and when I get him hurt, I’ll throw everything but the kitchen sink at him and he won’t be able to take it.”

Barring another draw, one of the two men will leave this one with his first career defeat.