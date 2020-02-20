Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV Price & Where to Order

Deontay Wilder (42–0–1) will put his WBC heavyweight title on the line on Saturday when he boxes Tyson Fury (29–0–1) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV card begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. It costs $79.99 and can be ordered through ESPN+ or Fox Sports:

Whether you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber or you sign up for a month ($4.99), you can purchase the Wilder vs Fury 2 PPV for $79.99 right here:

Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Wilder vs Fury and all the main card fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

You can also buy Wilder vs Fury 2 through Fox Sports. The price is also $79.99, with the only real difference being you’ll watch through Fox’s digital platforms rather than ESPN’s.

As such, I personally recommend the ESPN option because, in my experience, ESPN’s app has been more reliable than Fox’s. But if you prefer Fox Sports, you can order it through them here:

Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Wilder vs Fury and all the main card fights on your computer via FoxSports.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the Fox Sports app.

Wilder vs Fury 2 Preview

These heavyweights fought to a split draw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in December 2018, as Wilder kept the WBC belt and Fury retained his debated claim to the lineal title.

Wilder, in his eighth defense, knocked Fury down in the ninth and 12 rounds without going to the mat himself.

“I think with the two knockdowns, I definitely won the fight,” Wilder said, according to ESPN. “We poured our hearts out tonight. We’re both warriors, but with those two drops, I think I won the fight.”

In November 2015, Fury bested Wladimir Klitschko via unanimous decision to claim three major titles and the lineal championship. He lost the IBF belt 10 days later, as a rematch clause prevented him from facing the mandatory challenger. Then, in October 2016, he vacated the WBO and WBA titles as he worked to overcome addiction and depression.

Fury didn’t fight again until June 2018. He topped Sefer Seferi in his return from the 31-month layoff, the first of two victories leading up to the initial scrap with Wilder.

“We’re on away soil. I got knocked down twice, but I still believe I won that fight,” Fury said after the draw, per ESPN. “I’m being a total professional here. I went to Germany to fight [Wladimir] Klitschko, and I went to America to fight Deontay Wilder. God bless America. The ‘Gypsy King’ has returned.

“That man is a fearsome puncher, and I was able to avoid that. The world knows I won the fight.”

Fury’s since bested Tom Schwarz with a second-round TKO and Otto Wallin via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Wilder’s punched out Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz, pushing his career total to 41 knockouts.

“To knock out a knockout artist you have to make them go backwards and back them up,” Fury said, according to the BBC.

“Wilder is used to coming forwards his whole career. He has never knocked anyone out on the back foot.

“All bullies when they are backed-up, fold. Wilder is no different to any other playground bully. When someone stands up to Deontay Wilder, he will fold. I will prove that on Saturday.

“Technically he is not so great. Fighting Deontay Wilder is like giving a seven-year-old an AK-47 in a room, fully loaded. He is easy to control but could let rip any time.

“He can throw punches from novice angles that usually a world champion or high-level professional wouldn’t throw. They come from the floor sometimes or around corners so you have to have your wits about you.”