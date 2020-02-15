Xfinity Daytona 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Racing Experience 300 Online

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will kick off its season with Racing Experience 300 on Saturday afternoon.

The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Racing Experience 300 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 Racing Experience 300 Preview

The Racing Experience 300 is a 120 lap race qualifier featuring 40 cars that kicks off the day before the Daytona 500. Michael Annett won last year, and will be a top contender again this year. 40 will enter, with the field being reduced to 36 after the race is over. Practice for the 300 mile race was held Friday.

“We set a lot of goals for ourselves and we met a lot of them, but we’re competitors, and when you don’t reach all of those goals, there’s still a lot to strive toward,” Annett said. “That is kind of our mindset going into this season. Our goal was to be in the Championship 4 and we didn’t quite get there. We’re even more confident this year.”

Annett has a chance to repeat, but the winner of the race has only gone on to win the Daytona 500 four times: Bobby Allison was the first to do it in 1988, followed by Darrell Waltrip in 1989, Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2004, and Kevin Harvick in 2007.

An updated list of participants in Racing Experience 300 is below.

BJ McLeod, Michael Annett, Brett Moffitt, Jesse Little, Matt Mills, David Starr, Ray Black II, Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton, Joe Graf Jr., Noah Gragson, Ross Chastain, Justin Haley, Chad Finchum, Robby Lyons II, A J Allmendinger, Riley Herbst, Brandon Jones, Harrison Burton, Myatt Snider, Austin Cindric, Chris Cockrum, Colin Garrett, Alex Labbe, Jeff Green, Ryan Sieg, Tommy Joe Martins, Joe Nemechek, Jeremy Clements, JJ Yeley, Austin Hill, Timmy Hill, Brandon Brown, Mike Harmon, Vinnie Miller, Caesar Bacarella, Chase Briscoe and Josh Bilicki.

Two cars are currently listed without drivers.

Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart are tied for the most wins ever in this race, with seven victories apiece.