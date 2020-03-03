76ers vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers (46-13) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (37-24) at Staples Center Tuesday evening.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 76ers vs Lakers on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

76ers vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers are coming off a 122-114 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. LeBron James recorded his 13th triple-double of the season to carry the Lakers over Zion Williamson and company, scoring 34 points, while hauling in 12 rebounds and dishing out 13 assists.

Los Angeles is scoring 114.5 points a game, and as a team, LA is hitting 48.6 percent of its field goals, which is tops in the NBA. James is second on the team in scoring, averaging over 25 points a game, and Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles, scoring 26.4 points per contest. Forward Kyle Kuzma is the only other Laker averaging in double figures, netting 12.7 points a game.

The Sixers currently sit tied with the Indiana Pacers for 5th place in the Eastern Conference, and they will need to play with more consistency than they have over the past few games if they want to move past Indy in the East. Philadelphia is coming off a 136-130 loss to the LA Clippers, and it has lost three of its last six games without scoring back-to-back victories once, so stacking a few wins has to be the goal for Philly.

Joel Embiid leads the Sixers in scoring and rebounding, averaging a double-double with 23.3 points and 11.8 rebounds, but he is one of six players on the team scoring 10+ points a game. Tobias Harris is second on the team in scoring, netting 19.2 points a game, while guard Ben Simmons is scoring 16.7 points a game, and he leads the Sixers in assists, dishing out 8.2 per contest.

The 76ers and Lakers last met on January 25, and Philly handily defeated LA, 108-91, boosted by a 29-point performance from Tobias Harris. That game was in Philadelphia, however, and the Lakers will host this time. They are 21-7 so far this year at the Staples Center.