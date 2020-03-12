How to Watch AAC Tournament 2020 Online Without Cable

The American Athletic Conference Tournament kicks off Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

All the games will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. The complete schedule can be found below.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch every AAC Tournament game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 AAC Tournament Schedule

2020 AAC Tournament Preview

The No. 1 seed Cincinnati Bearcats will await the results of the No. 8 Central Florida-No. 9 South Florida showdown. The Bulls and the Knights split their two-game series this season, each winning at home, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top on a neutral court. UCF is 2-1 in games on a neutral court this year, and USF is 1-4.

The Bearcats finished the season on a two-game winning streak, with one of those wins coming against South Florida. Cincinnati went 1-1 against Central Florida this season, losing a double-overtime thriller on February 19. The Bearcats are scoring 72.7 points a game, and they have four players scoring 10+ points, led by Jarron Cumberland, who is scoring 15.5 points a game.

No. 12 Tulane will take on No. 5 UConn in the second game Thursday. The Huskies are netting 72.8 points a game, which is second in the AAC. UConn is led by Christian Vital, who is second in the conference in scoring with 16.4 points per contest. They will be facing a Tulane team that is scoring 68.3 ppg while allowing 70.9 points a game.

No. 10 Temple and No. 7 SMU square off in Thursday’s third game, and No. 11 ECU will play No. 6 Memphis in the final game of the night. SMU boasts the best scoring offense in the AAC with 72.9 points a game, but their scoring defense is the third-worst in the conference at 68.5 points allowed per contest. As for the Tigers, they fell to Houston to close out the season, but Memphis also has one of the top five offenses — and defenses — in the AAC.

No. 4 Wichita State will play the winner of the Tulane-UConn game, No. 2 Houston will face off against the winner of the Temple-SMU contest, and No. 3 Tulsa will play the victor of the ECU-Memphis matchup. Houston has had the best defense in the AAC, surrendering just 62.1 points a game, which is also tied for 11th in the nation.

The Bearcats won the AAC tourney last year, and will be looking to repeat again this year.