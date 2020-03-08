‘American Idol’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 4 Online

American Idol season 18 episode 4 airs on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 8/7c on ABC. The episode runs two hours long.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes, events, and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘American Idol’ Episode 4 Preview

Episode 4 of American Idol season 6 features audition performances from hopefuls from Savannah, Georgia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, California, and Sunriver, Oregon. It is the penultimate episode of auditions for the season, and the last audition episode airs the following week on Sunday, March 15.

Before episode 4 aired, American Idol released an early video on YouTube of one of the episode’s auditions, performed by Sophia Wackerman. After Wackerman sang her gorgeous version of “Water” by Bishop Briggs, Katy Perry suggested she start going by Sophia Star, in honor of her late mother Naomi Star, who was a professional singer. The video includes more of Wackerman’s backstory package than it does actual singing, but you can get to know the contestant by watching the video below here:

EARLY RELEASE: Katy Perry Thinks Sophia is a STAR – American Idol 2020 on ABCAfter Sophia Wackerman's sparkling rendition of Bishop Briggs' "Water" delights judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, Katy encourages the 20-year-old to go by "Sophia Star" in honor of her late mom, professional singer Naomi Star. See more of American Idol 2020 on our official site: http://www.americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American Idol on Twitter: https://twitter.com/americanidol Follow American Idol on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanidol/ AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns on ABC. American Idol 2020 Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest continues as host of the beloved series, while multimedia personality Bobby Bones serves at the in-house mentor. 2020-03-05T23:12:00.000Z

Season 18’s celebrity judges panel consists of Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Bobby Bones serves as in-house mentor and Ryan Seacrest returns as the show’s longtime host. Days before the March 8 episode, Katy Perry surprised fans of her music and of the reality singing competition by announcing that she was expecting her first child with fiancee Orlando Bloom; she’s due in Summer 2020. Perry’s pregnancy reveal came with the release of her new single “Never Worn White.” After the song dropped and news spread that she was expecting, Perry took to Twitter to react to the responses, writing “love u guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I hv never gotten this much love n support, it’s overwhelmingly lovely. thank u #NeverWornWhite #babycat.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Fantasy Suite Dates Supply Condoms