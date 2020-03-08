‘American Idol’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 4 Online

American Idol season 18 episode 4 airs on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 8/7c on ABC. The episode runs two hours long.
If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:
‘American Idol’ Episode 4 Preview
Episode 4 of American Idol season 6 features audition performances from hopefuls from Savannah, Georgia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, California, and Sunriver, Oregon. It is the penultimate episode of auditions for the season, and the last audition episode airs the following week on Sunday, March 15.
Before episode 4 aired, American Idol released an early video on YouTube of one of the episode’s auditions, performed by Sophia Wackerman. After Wackerman sang her gorgeous version of “Water” by Bishop Briggs, Katy Perry suggested she start going by Sophia Star, in honor of her late mother Naomi Star, who was a professional singer. The video includes more of Wackerman’s backstory package than it does actual singing, but you can get to know the contestant by watching the video below here:
Season 18’s celebrity judges panel consists of Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Bobby Bones serves as in-house mentor and Ryan Seacrest returns as the show’s longtime host. Days before the March 8 episode, Katy Perry surprised fans of her music and of the reality singing competition by announcing that she was expecting her first child with fiancee Orlando Bloom; she’s due in Summer 2020. Perry’s pregnancy reveal came with the release of her new single “Never Worn White.” After the song dropped and news spread that she was expecting, Perry took to Twitter to react to the responses, writing “love u guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I hv never gotten this much love n support, it’s overwhelmingly lovely. thank u #NeverWornWhite #babycat.”
