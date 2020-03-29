‘American Idol’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 9 Online

American Idol season 18 is underway, and the Top 40 perform for the reality singing competition’s Top 20 spots in episode 9, airing on Sunday, March 29 at 8/7c on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘American Idol’ Season 18 Episode 9 Preview

The journey continues for American Idol season 18’s top 40 talented competitors on Sunday, March 29. The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Hawaii Showcase and Final Judgement Part #1,” reads “The top 40 contestants await their final judgment for a spot in the coveted top 20.”

They made it! Check out this thread to see which of your favorites made it to Disney Aulani for #AmericanIdol 👇👇👇 (Please note the episodes were previously recorded.) pic.twitter.com/ZISAJy4VHJ — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 29, 2020

The episode is set in Hawaii, at Disney’s Aulani Resort. Viewers should anticipate plenty of clips featuring the resort’s beautiful views and amenities, as well as cameos from Disney’s iconic characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse. To promote episode 9, American Idol‘s Twitter account tweeted a photo of Minnie, writing “We are beyond honored to have had #MinnieMouse with us! We think she enjoyed the Top 40 showcase!”

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryant serve as the season’s celebrity judges; Ryan Seacrest returns as the show’s long-time host and radio personality Bobby Bones is the contestant’s in-house mentor. Perry, who is pregnant with her and her fiance Orlando Bloom’s first child together, joked that her baby is the season’s 4th judge.

The top 40 contestants still in the competition heading into episode 9 after Hollywood week are Aliana Jester, Amber Fiedler, Amelia Joyce, Arthur Gunn, Bilaal Avaz, Cameron Havens, Camryn Leigh Smith, Cyniah Elise, Demi Rae, Devon Alexander, DeWayne Crocker Jr., Dillon James, Faith Becnel, Francisco Martin, Franklin Boone, Geena Fontanella, Grace Leer, Grace Lundy, Jeb Vonder Bruegge, Jonny West, Jordan Jones, Jovin Webb, Just Sam, Kimmy Gabriela, Lauren Mascitti, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Louis Knight, Makayla Brownlee, Makayla Phillips, Natalie Jane, Nick Merico, Olivia Ximenes, Perrin York, Robert Taylor, Shannon Gibbons, Sophia Wackerman and Travis Finlay.

Part #2 airs the following Sunday, on April 5; ABC’s episode description says “The contestants perform in a concert showcasing their artistry.” The top 20 will be named by the end of that episode.

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, the live shows for American Idol season 18 will be affected. According to USA Today, the last pre-taped episode of American Idol is episode 10, scheduled to air on April 5. The rest of the season will be delayed “indefinitely,” until producers are able to find a safe solution “within statewide guidelines.” Performers without an audience are a possible option. USA Today reports that, on April 12 and April 19, ABC will air “clip shows” to keep the American Idol audience engaged with season 18 while the show is on hiatus.

