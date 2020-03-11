How to Watch Atlantic 10 Tournament 2020 Online Without Cable

The Atlantic 10 will host their annual men’s basketball tournament from March 11-15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The first round will be on ESPN+, while all the other games will be on NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network or CBS. The complete schedule can be found below.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch every A-10 Tournament game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 Atlantic 10 Tournament Schedule

Date Game Start Time (ET) TV Channel Live Stream Wed, Mar 11 George Mason vs St. Joe’s 1 p.m. ESPN+ Wed, Mar 11 GW vs Fordham 3:30 p.m. ESPN+ Thur, Mar 12 UMass vs VCU Noon p.m. NBC Sports Network FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 St Bonaventure vs GMU/SJU 2:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 Davidson vs La Salle 6 p.m. NBC Sports Network FuboTV Thur, Mar 12 Duquesne vs GW/Fordham 8:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network FuboTV Fri, Mar 13 Dayton vs UMass/VCU Noon p.m. NBC Sports Network FuboTV Fri, Mar 13 Saint Louis vs TBD 2:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network FuboTV Fri, Mar 13 Richmond vs Dav/La Salle 6 p.m. NBC Sports Network FuboTV Fri, Mar 13 Rhode Island vs TBD 8:30 p.m. NBC Sports Network FuboTV Sat, Mar 14 Semifinal 1 1 p.m. CBS Sports Network FuboTV Sat, Mar 14 Semifinal 2 3:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network FuboTV Sun, Mar 15 Championship 1 p.m. CBS FuboTV

2020 Atlantic 10 Tournament Preview

The Dayton Flyers, ranked No. 3 in the nation, are the runaway favorites to claim the tournament title. They went 18-0 in A-10 play, becoming the first squad to go undefeated in the conference since the George Washington Colonials went 16-0 in 2005-06.

“We want to make sure as a program, as a university and as a community, we stay focused on the task at hand, and what we have an opportunity to do,” Flyers head coach Anthony Grant said, according to the Dayton Daily News. “It’s goal No. 1 we accomplished. Hopefully, we’ll be able to appreciate what it was that we did, going 18-0 in the league, and then refocus and get ready for the challenge that lies ahead as we head to Brooklyn next week.”

Dayton is 29-2 on the season. Both defeats came in overtime against Big 12 foes — they suffered their first loss of the season to the Kansas Jayhawks, now the nation’s top-ranked team, in the Maui Invitational championship.

The Flyers are led by national player of the year candidate Obi Toppin, who grew up in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, about three miles from the Barclays Center.

The forward is averaging 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 39% from beyond the arc and 69.8% inside it. He’s expected to depart for the NBA at the conclusion of the season.

“Obi fits the mold for a modern big perfectly,” an Eastern Conference scout told Sports Illustrated. “Well rounded offensive skillset, combined with explosive athleticism. I think he’s one of the safest bets in the draft. Long term starter potential, and could have a similar career to a Paul Millsap or Al Horford.”

Toppin stood at 6’2″ as a high school junior. He’s now listed at 6’9″. The redshirt sophomore didn’t receive any Division I offers before he took a postgraduate year at Mt. Zion Preparatory School in Baltimore, MD.

“I didn’t have all the attention that I have now in high school or prep school,” Toppin told Sports Illustrated. “These amazing coaches gave me this opportunity … [Dayton] built me, basically.”

The Richmond Spiders (24-7 overall, 14-4 in the A-10) finished second to Dayton in conference play, followed by the Rhode Island Rams (21-9, 13-5) and the Saint Louis Billikens (23-8, 12-6), who won the tournament title a season ago.

The Billikens clinched fourth place and a first-round bye in their regular season finale, besting the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 72-49 for their fifth straight win.

“Every team is different, and last year’s team was a very veteran team,” Billikens head coach Travis Ford said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “This team right now, we need to take a day or two off, kind of refresh ourselves and get mentally focused.”