‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It has all come down to these final two episodes, Bachelor fans. Pilot Peter Weber is choosing between Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss on Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC before the After the Final Rose airs on Tuesday, March 10. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes, events, and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

The Bachelor Season 24, Episode 10 Preview

VideoVideo related to ‘the bachelor’ 2020 finale live stream: how to watch online 2020-03-09T19:00:38-04:00

The Bachelor’s two-hour finale promises to be full of drama, tears, and tension as Peter is “torn between Hannah Ann and Madison” until “events spiral out of his control,” according to the press release by ABC.

It reads:

Peter’s romantic journey is coming to an unbelievable conclusion. After the shocking ending to the fantasy suite dates, Peter, Hannah Ann, and Madison travel to Alice Springs, Australia … Down to the final two women, it is time for Peter to decide which one he wants to marry. Will his future be with Hannah Ann or Madison? He is hoping his family will bring some clarity to the search for his soulmate. But when Peter introduces the women to his family, their encounters set off an inescapable chain of emotional events that escalate beyond anything Peter could have imagined. Peter’s family clearly states its preference, culminating in a passionate plea from Peter’s mother, Barb. How will this impact the women? And where will that leave Peter? His last dates with Hannah Ann and Madison only leave Peter more confused. Will his dream of finding his happily ever after happen? Or will it turn into his worst nightmare, leaving him broken-hearted in the end?

But wait! There’s more!

On Tuesday, “everyone will find out” how the “stunning conclusion” plays out on part two of the season finale.

“America watched live on Monday night as a devastated and emotional Peter attempted to make sense of his situation,” says the episode description. “Can he turn it around? Will he get engaged? Peter, Hannah Ann, and Madison will all appear live with Chris Harrison to talk about those tumultuous days in Australia and the rollercoaster of events that have happened since. No one knows how Peter’s journey will end… not even Peter.”

Tune in Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC to watch what host Chris Harrison told Heavy is a “gut-wrenching” finale.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Cast: Meet The Spinoff Contestants