‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch After the Final Rose Online

Chris Harrison told Heavy back in January that this might actually be the most dramatic Bachelor finale they’ve ever had — and if the first night of the two-night event was any indication, he might be right. Madison Prewett quit the show and Peter Weber hasn’t yet proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. Here’s how to watch the dramatic conclusion if you don’t have cable.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes, events, and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

The Bachelor Season 24 After the Final Rose Preview

The Bachelor Season 24 After the Final Rose Preview

The first night of The Bachelor’s two-night finale provided maximum drama. First, Madison and Peter had a big talk about their issues regarding sex in the fantasy suite and actually seemed to emerge in a good place.

But meeting Peter’s family (or re-meeting them, in Madison’s case) was a tale of two very different experiences. His family was head over heels for Hannah Ann, but they were decidedly chilly toward Madison because they think her lifestyle and Peter’s lifestyle just aren’t compatible. They did have a point, but Peter insisted that they did not understand how strong his feelings are for Madison.

On their date, Madison and Peter went for a beautiful helicopter ride over the outback, but really, all Madison could think about was their relationship. She later told Peter that she thinks their “want” has clouded their judgment about how different they really are and that this isn’t going to work. And then she quit the show.

He then went on a date with Hannah Ann where they got to visit orphaned kangaroos in a sanctuary !), but all he could think about was Madison. He was reeling from her departure.

That also left him with a decision of whether Hannah Ann is really the winner or if she’s going to win by default and therefore maybe he shouldn’t propose to her. It also seems like he has not been allowed to tell her that Madison left, so Hannah Ann just thinks everything is business as usual.

The two-hour final episode will presumably pick back up in Australia. Viewers haven’t even gotten to see the annual choosing of the rings with jewelry designer Neil Lane yet! And then… will Peter propose? It’s a bit up in the air at this moment.

In the episode description, ABC teases, “Can [Peter] turn it around? Will he get engaged? Peter, Hannah Ann, and Madison will all appear live with Chris Harrison to talk about those tumultuous days in Australia and the rollercoaster of events that have happened since. No one knows how Peter’s journey will end… not even Peter.”

The Bachelor finale conclusion and After the Final Rose live reunion special air Tuesday, March 10 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

