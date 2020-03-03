‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch WTA Episode Online

It is time for the annual Bachelor tradition of the Women Tell All special, which brings back most of the season’s contestants to rehash all the crazy drama that happened during Peter Weber’s journey to find love this year. It airs Monday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and here’s how to watch without a cable subscription.

The Bachelor Season 24 Women Tell All Preview

Most years, the Women Tell All and Men Tell ALl specials are full of fireworks and season 24 promises to be no different, especially because of the cliffhanger the show left viewers with last week.

Before we even get to the reunion special, Peter has to have his rose ceremony for the final three: Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, and Victoria Fuller. The episode description and preview video make it look as though Madison isn’t sure if she even wants to continue on because Hannah Ann and Victoria are standing at the rose ceremony wondering where she is.

But after Peter hands out his final two roses, the action will shift over to the pre-taped Women Tell All special and we can tease for you that the final-three rejectee was in attendance, so that should be fun. Plus, 17 other rejected women will be there to confront Peter and each other.

When host Chris Harrison asks Peter if he was prepared to be the bachelor, Peter says he absolutely was not prepared at all for how intense the experience is.

“Honestly, no. I truly mean that. I talked with a lot of the previous bachelors and tried to get advice about how to go about this and there’s truly no way,” says Peter. “Until you go through the whole experience, you live and you learn. Believe me, I know I made a lot of mistakes. I was dating so many women, but when I was with, individually, each person, I tried to be so present and give myself to that relationship and then inevitably, you hear things from around the house and other women and you want to tune that out and just be focused and not have anything persuade you, but it’s just tough.”

According to ABC’s description, Lexi Buchanan and Sydney Hightower will kick off the drama by weighing in on Madison’s expectations for Peter’s Fantasy Suite dates. Then everyone will talk about two of the most dramatic women this season, Victoria Paul and Alayah Benavidez. And finally, in the showdown to end all showdowns, Mykenna Dorn and Tammy Ly will have yet another “controversial and intense confrontation.”

Kelsey Weier will also be on hand, getting what Reality Steve previously referred to as a “bachelorette edit.” The special even brings back Ashley Iaconetti to defend Kelsey’s emotional roller coaster of a season, but don’t get your hopes up, Kelsey fans. The new Bachelorette star was revealed on Good Morning America Monday morning and it is none other than Bachelor franchise veteran Clare Crawley. Raccoons everywhere rejoice!

Speaking of The Bachelorette, former star Rachel Lindsay will be on hand to lead a discussion about the cyber-bullying that goes on as a part of Bachelor Nation, including racist tweets directed at or referencing contestants of color.

As per usual, there will also be a blooper reel, which is always a lot of fun, plus Peter, host Chris Harrison, and Peter’s parents will crash some Bachelor viewing parties.

The Bachelor: Women Tell All special airs Monday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

