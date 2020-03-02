How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Reveal Online

Season 16 of The Bachelorette kicks off in just a few short months and on Monday, March 2, Good Morning America will reveal the star of the next season of the show. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes, events, and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

The Bachelorette 2020 Announcement Preview

This basically confirms that they’re picking someone from an older season. If it was any of this Season’s girls Chris Harrison would announce on Women Tell All or After the Final Rose — Sarah Kay (@sekay87) February 28, 2020

On Friday, February 28, Good Morning America producer Tony Morrison revealed on Twitter that the new Bachelorette star would be announced Monday, March 2 on the ABC morning show. He also encouraged fans to leave questions for the new star in his replies.

However, a lot of the replies expressed the opinion that the fact that the show is revealing the next bachelorette means it’s not someone from Peter Weber’s current season of The Bachelor. This is also something Reality Steve has said he suspects to be true, though he acknowledges he doesn’t know for sure who the next bachelorette is.

Warning: There are no spoilers ahead, just some light speculation about the next bachelorette, but be warned if you don’t want to have any idea about who ABC might choose.

Reality Steve recently said he thinks the next bachelorette will be introduced to her first five suitors on the After the Final Rose special just like the last three bachelorettes were. He also said he is aware that three women have met with production for interviews to be the next bachelorette: Kelsey Weier from Peter’s season, Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood’s season, and Tia Booth from Arie Luyendyk’s season.

Both Tayshia and Tia finished in the top four of their respective seasons and were popular with Bachelor Nation, so they definitely could be in the running because they’re familiar, well-liked contestants.

Incidentally, Reality Steve also says that Hannah Brown was production’s top choice for next bachelorette, but they couldn’t agree on money, so she’s out unless something was worked out between the time he wrote the article and when GMA announced they would be doing the bachelorette reveal.

However, there’s another name being tossed around that is a bit of a throwback choice.

For those that didn’t see, this was the rumor that was posted on a FB Fan Page last night. I have no idea who this… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

(@RealitySteve) February 27, 2020

There is a rumor going around that Clare Crawley is going to be the next bachelorette. The rumor is based on a Facebook post in The Spoiled Toasted Group that Reality Steve cannot confirm. So it might be true, or it might not. The post does say the announcement will be made on TV “next week” (the post went up on February 27), but it says it’ll happen on The Ellen Show, so that right there is off-base.

For those who don’t remember Clare, she competed on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor back in 2014 where she was the runner-up. She went on to appear on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and one season of Bachelor Winter Games. She was eliminated from the second season of Bachelor in Paradise in week three but actually quit the other two.

She did end up having a relationship with Benoit Beausejour-Savard from Bachelor Winter Games, becoming engaged at the Tell All show. But they split in April 2018.

Crawley would be an interesting choice because she’s six years older than the oldest bachelorette so far, Rachel Lindsay, who was 32 when her season filmed. If you take Rachel out of the equation, Clare is 10+ years older than most bachelorette leads. That in and of itself is fine, but were the producers casting the show for what they usually have as the lead? Because then 38-year-old Clare will be going on dates with guys who are perhaps in very different life stages than she is.

Still, Crawley was a fun contestant on her seasons, so that could be a sneakily good choice.

Either way, it will all become clear on Monday, March 2. Good Morning America airs beginning at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.

READ NEXT: Could Kelsey Weier Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’ Star?