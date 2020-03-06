How to Watch ‘Better Things’ Season 4 Online Without Cable

Pamela Adlon’s comedy Better Things is the story of a single mother, Sam (Adlon), raising her three daughters in Los Angeles while she struggles to make a living as an actor. The fourth season premieres Thursday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

‘Better Things’ Season 4 Preview

Better Things | Season 4: Official Trailer | FXWe only ever have today. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for Better Things returning March 5 on FX & FX on Hulu. Subscribe now for more Better Things clips: http://bit.ly/SubscribeFX Better Things is the story of Sam Fox, a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, an English expat who lives across the street. Whether she's earning a living, navigating her daughters’ changing lives, or trying to have one of her own, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humor. Watch Better Things Season three videos: http://bit.ly/BetterThingsS3Playlist See more of Better Things on our official site: http://bit.ly/BetterThingsFXNetworks Like Better Things on Facebook: http://bit.ly/BetterThingsFB Follow Better Things on Twitter: http://bit.ly/BetterThingsTwitter Follow Better Things on Instagram: http://bit.ly/BetterThingsInstagram Like FX on Facebook: http://bit.ly/FXNetworksFacebook Follow FX on Twitter: http://bit.ly/FXNetworksTW Follow FX on Instagram: http://bit.ly/FXNetworksInstagram Better Things | Season 4: Official Trailer | FX https://www.youtube.com/user/FXNetworks 2020-01-09T22:38:04.000Z

Even after three seasons, Sam Fox (Adlon) is still trying to figure out this whole single parent thing, especially because her three daughters — Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) — are so very different from one another. She is also continuing to look after her ex-pat British mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), whose faculties grow more questionable by the day.

In season four, the episode descriptions tease that Sam will try to embrace her “state of being” and also give her friends a “marital intervention.” She also gives Phil a DNA test, takes Duke to the ballet, and goes to a wedding in New Orleans. On paper, it sounds like fairly typical stuff for the Fox family, but fans of the show know it will be portrayed with the usual quirkiness, humor, and heart.

In an interview with The A.V. Club ahead of season four, Adlon says that every year she strives to make each season something new for her characters. It’s important to her not to waste time repeating herself.

Better Things | Season 4: First Look | FXLife changes on a dime. Get a FIRST LOOK at the all-new season of Better Things. Premieres March 5 on FX. Next day on FX on Hulu. Subscribe now for more Better Things clips: http://bit.ly/SubscribeFX Better Things is the story of Sam Fox, a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, an English expat who lives across the street. Whether she's earning a living, navigating her daughters’ changing lives, or trying to have one of her own, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humor. Watch Better Things Season three videos: http://bit.ly/BetterThingsS3Playlist See more of Better Things on our official site: http://bit.ly/BetterThingsFXNetworks Like Better Things on Facebook: http://bit.ly/BetterThingsFB Follow Better Things on Twitter: http://bit.ly/BetterThingsTwitter Follow Better Things on Instagram: http://bit.ly/BetterThingsInstagram Like FX on Facebook: http://bit.ly/FXNetworksFacebook Follow FX on Twitter: http://bit.ly/FXNetworksTW Follow FX on Instagram: http://bit.ly/FXNetworksInstagram Better Things | Season 4: First Look | FX https://www.youtube.com/user/FXNetworks 2020-02-20T20:59:50.000Z

“It has to be something completely different because I do think that that’s an important part of the show—I do feel like you’ve got to shed skin every year to get stronger and better. So for me, I don’t want to repeat myself. I don’t want to just keep doing the same show,” says Adlon.

She also says that she really sees the five women who are at the center of the show representing five different generations because they’re all at a different place in their lives. And so in that way, it’s a coming-of-age story, even for the older characters.

“[I]t’s a coming-of-age story because everybody is coming into all these different phases and ages of their lives,” says Adlon. “We shine a light on the kids as much as we shine a light on the grandmother and on our protagonist. And it’s endlessly fascinating for me because of how different I have felt about all the ages I’ve been in my life. I’m watching my own daughters be in the world and go through different things, and they’re so beyond what I ever was.”

Adlon also teases that Sam is definitely experiencing a big of her mid-life crisis in season four, complete with an outrageous car purchase.

“Well, she gets an El Camino [Laughs.], so I think quite a bit of things happen in that direction,” she says, but she adds that it’s also about the daughters growing up and choosing to spend time with their mom, which is a “very satisfying feeling” for her.

Better Things airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

