How to Watch Big 12 Tournament 2020 Online Without Cable

The Sprint Center in Kansas City will play host to the 2020 Big 12 Tournament, with games kicking off Wednesday.

All the games will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. The complete schedule can be found below.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch every Big 12 Tournament game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 Big 12 Tournament Schedule

2020 Big 12 Tournament Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks are the No. 1 team in both the tourney and the nation, and are thus the favorites to win it all. Led by guard Devon Dotson, who is averaging 18.1 points a game, the Jayhawks lead the Big 12 in scoring with 74.8 points a game, while giving up 60.6. Kansas will face the winner of the Iowa State-Oklahoma State matchup.

No. 9 Iowa and No. 8 Oklahoma State will face off in the tourney’s first game, with No. 7 TCU taking on the No. 10 seed Kansas State Wildcats in the second game. The No. 2 seed Baylor Bears will play the winner of the TCU-KSU showdown.

Baylor is coming off a 76-64 loss to West Virginia, which solidified Kansas’ spot as the No. 1 seed in the tourney. The Bears are the No. 2 seed, and the end to their regular season brings slight cause for concern. Baylor won 23 games in a row this season before losing three of their last five games. Still, the Bears have the best defense in the Big 12, allowing just 59.5 points a game, which is also ranked seventh in the NCAA. The Bears may be hoping for a Kansas State upset, however, as they swept the Wildcats this year, but fell to TCU, 75-72, on February 29.

No. 4 Texas and No. 5 seed Texas Tech will face off in the first game of the quarterfinals in one of the tourney’s most intriguing matchups. Texas Tech is third in the Big 12 in scoring, netting 72.3 points a game, but they’ll be facing a Longhorns defense that is fourth in the conference, giving up 62.7 points per contest. The Red Raiders finished their season on a four-game skid, whereas Texas finished its season winning five of its final six games, so these two ended their respective years very differently.

No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 6 seed West Virginia Mountaineers will play in the final quarterfinal game on Thursday. The Mountaineers are slightly better on both sides of the ball, at least statistically, scoring 70.1 points a game while giving up 62.3, which is third in the conference.

The Sooners are averaging 69.9 points a game on offense, and they have let opposing teams score 67.1 points a game against them, which is second-to-last in the Big 12. Oklahoma may be the higher seed, but don’t count West Virginia out. The Mountaineers ended their regular season by knocking off the 4th ranked Baylor Bears, and they also beat ranked Ohio State and Texas Tech teams this season.