How to Watch Big Ten Wrestling Finals 2020 Online Without Cable

The final round of the 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, NJ.

The championship round will be televised on the Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of all the Big Ten first-place matches on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships Final Round Preview

The Penn State Nittany Lions, the nation’s top-ranked squad, pushed a tournament-high five wrestlers into the Big Ten Championships finals: Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141 pounds), Vincenzo Joseph (165 pounds), Mark Hall (174 pounds), and Aaron Brooks (184 pounds).

“I think our guys that wrestle well and consistently did well,” Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson said, according to the Centre Daily Times. “We had four guys at four weights, that I think we scored one point, that makes it hard to compete as a team. We got some individuals doing well. We just need to finish strong tomorrow and set ourselves up for the national tournament.”

For the second year in a row, Joseph will wrestling the Iowa Hawkeyes’ Alex Marinelli for the conference’s 165-pound title. Marinelli won with a 9-3 decision a season ago.

“Both are competitors,” Sanderson said, per the Centre Daily Times. “Cenzo just has to be himself. Obviously, the tie ups and the positioning are key because Marinelli is really good in those positions. If you lay your hand in the wrong place for a second, he’s on your leg and he finishes strong.”

Joseph, a two-time national champion, has bested Marinelli just once in their three collegiate meetings. He handed Marinelli his first ever defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a dual meet on Jan. 31.

“It’ll be a good match,” Hawkeyes head coach Tom Brands said, according to The Daily Iowan. “It’ll be a good match for the fans. We like our chances — we like our guy. Always. It’ll be a challenge and we’ve got to be ready.”

Marinelli is one of four Hawkeyes in the finals, joined by Spencer Lee (125 pounds), Pat Lugo (149 pounds), and Michael Kemerer (174 pounds).

Lee, a junior and a two-time national champion, is seeking his first Big Ten title. Last year, he fell in the tournament finals to the Northwestern Wildcats’ Sebastian Rivera, who’ll face Bravo-Young in the 133-pound championship round on Sunday.

2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships Final Round Pairings

125 pounds: Spencer Lee, Iowa vs Devin Schroder, Purdue

133 pounds: Sebastian Rivera, Northwestern vs Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State

141 pounds: Nick Lee, Penn State vs Luke Pletcher, Ohio State

149 pounds: Sammy Sasso, Ohio State vs Pat Lugo, Iowa

157 pounds: Ryan Deakin, Northwestern vs Kendall Coleman, Purdue

165 pounds: Vincenzo Joseph, Penn State vs Alex Marinelli, Iowa

174 pounds: Michael Kemerer, Iowa vs Mark Hall, Penn State

184 pounds: Aaron Brooks, Penn State vs Cameron Caffey, Michigan State

197 pounds: Kollin Moore, Ohio State vs Eric Schultz, Nebraska

Heavyweight: Mason Parris, Michigan vs Gable Steveson, Minnesota