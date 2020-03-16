How to Watch ‘Black Monday’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

Showtime’s cocaine-fueled comedy about 1980s stockbrokers in the lead-up to Black Monday returns Sunday, March 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT for its second season.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Black Monday on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Black Monday Season 2 Preview

Black Monday Season 2 (2020) Official Trailer | Don Cheadle SHOWTIME SeriesSeason one of the series followed Maurice "Mo" Monroe (Cheadle) as he and his group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of 1987 Wall Street, ultimately leading to the largest stock market crash in history, AKA Black Monday. Friends became enemies, traders became traitors, and two people became dead. This season focuses on the aftermath: As we begin, Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) are the bosses now, quickly learning that heavy is the head that wears the crown, especially when that head is constantly looking over its shoulder for Mo, who's on the run with Keith (Scheer). Who will go down for the crash? Who will go down for the murders? Who will go down for fleecing Mo? All will be revealed in season two. SStarring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall. Watch the season premiere on on Sunday, March 15th at 10/9c only on SHOWTIME. #BlackMonday Subscribe to the SHOWTIME YouTube channel: http://goo.gl/esCMib Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order now: https://s.sho.com/1HbTNpQ Get SHOWTIME merchandise now: https://sho.com/store_yt_showtime Get more SHOWTIME: Follow: https://twitter.com/Showtime Like: https://www.facebook.com/showtime Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/ Website: https://www.sho.com/ BLACK MONDAY takes viewers back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it … until now. It’s the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling. Starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall. 2020-02-13T21:45:51.000Z

The first season of Black Monday was set in October 1987, building toward the day from which the show derives its title: Black Monday, aka October 19, 1987, the worst single-day stock market crash in history. When we last saw stockbroker Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Don Cheadle), he was fleeing town in Blair’s (Andrew Rannells) car after accidentally sending Rod “The Jammer” Jaminsky (Bruce Dern) plummeting to his death off the roof of their office building.

When the second season starts, there are definitely going to be serious repercussions from what star Paul Scheer calls the show’s “body count.” Speaking with the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Scheer says there’s a “real weight” to the characters now.

“The show has stakes, and I think for a half-hour comedy, everything that happened at the end of last season, it ends in a very heightened way,” says Scheer. “You know, there is a body count now associated with these characters … and it doesn’t just go away. And a lot of this season is kind of making amends, getting revenge, partnering up, so I think that the fallout of it — there’s always some real weight to the characters, no matter how big the cellphones are.”

Jordan Cahan, co-executive producer, adds that the mystery this season is who is going to take the fall for the Jammer’s death?

“I think Season 2 is kind of like, ‘Who is going down for the crime?’ We saw the how, and then I think the mystery really continues as far as, like, our show does have consequences and stakes, and it’s who’s going to pay for that,” said Cahan, adding, “That really guided this season as far as not doing a show that resets every episode, that things carry over and have gravity.”

Season 1 Recap | Black Monday | SHOWTIMEGet caught up to speed on Black Monday before the Season 2 premiere. Starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall. Watch the season premiere on on Sunday, March 15th at 10/9c only on SHOWTIME. #BlackMonday Subscribe to the SHOWTIME YouTube channel: http://goo.gl/esCMib Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order now: https://s.sho.com/1HbTNpQ Get SHOWTIME merchandise now: https://sho.com/store_yt_showtime Get more SHOWTIME: Follow: https://twitter.com/Showtime Like: https://www.facebook.com/showtime Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/ Website: https://www.sho.com/ BLACK MONDAY takes viewers back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it … until now. It’s the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling. Starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall. 2020-02-28T21:00:05.000Z

The other co-executive producer, David Caspe, also says that “in a lot of ways,” Mo enjoys the climb “more than the view from the top,” so this season is all about watching him “climb his way back up.”

“It’ll be interesting to see how Mo climbs now, and that’ll give us a view into how he climbed initially.”

But Mo isn’t the only one who has to find a new path in season two. Blair is also reeling, not only from Jammer’s death but also because his marriage is kind of a sham. So Blair is going to a really dark place in season two.

“The exciting part about doing the second season was we sort of left Blair at the end of season one on the precipice of making a lot of personal decisions, and then this season we really got to launch into them, and he gets dark real fast … We also get to explore sort of what [Blair and Tiffany’s] very special marriage is; that they’ve made this commitment to each other to be partners and to be successful and to really excel at this idea of their personal life, but also their professional life.”

Black Monday season two premieres Sunday, March 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

