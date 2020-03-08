How to Watch Bradley vs Valpo Online Without Cable

The No. 4 seed Bradley Braves (22-11, 13-7) take on the No. 7 seed Valparaiso Crusaders (19-15, 12-9) in the Missouri Valley Tournament Championship Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Bradley vs Valparaiso on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV, or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of CBS via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch a live stream of Bradley vs Valparaiso on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Bradley vs Valparaiso on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Bradley vs Valparaiso on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of Bradley vs Valparaiso on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Bradley vs Valparaiso Preview

Bradley is looking to repeat as Arch Madness Champions on Sunday. The Braves have been cruising through the tourney so far. They defeated Drake on Saturday, 76-66, which came on the heels of a 64-59 handling of Southern Illinois.

Bradley is scoring 71.3 points a game, and they are led by senior guard Darrell Brown, who is netting 15 points per contest. Brown led the way with 25 points against Drake, and he will be looking to continue his hot streak against Valpo.

Forward Elijah Childs is adding 14.9 points a game, while senior guard Nate Kennell is also chipping in 12.5 ppg. Together, the trio has made Bradley a dangerous unit rolling into the championship game.

“This is where we want to be,” Kennell said after the team’s win over Drake. “Now that we’re back, it even makes it better. It’’ all the hard work and preparation we put in makes these moments special. We’re going to make the most of it.” Kennell and company will be going up against a Valparaiso team that seems to get hotter the further they advance in the tournament.

Valpo took out No. 6 Missouri State in the second round of the tourney, 89-82, while also knocking off No. 2 seed Loyola, 74-73 in an overtime thriller in the first round. The Crusaders are averaging 72 points a game while allowing 70.7 per contest. Valpo has been a bit too porous on defense this season, so they’ll need to lock it down against Bradley.

Javon Freeman-Liberty leads the Crusaders, netting 18.5 points a game, and forward Ryan Fazekas is the only other player scoring in double figures for the Valparaiso with 11.1 points per contest. Fazekas missed significant time this season with an ankle injury, but he has been going strong since January.

These two teams split their regular-season meetings. The Braves handed Valpo an 80-69 loss back on January 29, but the Crusaders won their most recent matchup, 90-78, in late February. Both teams won on their respective home courts, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out on neutral territory in the championship.