Bucks vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The top two teams will go head-to-head on Friday as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers play host reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at Staples Center.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Bucks vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers have won nine out of their last ten games, but will have revenge on their mind as the Bucks come to town.

The Bucks and Lakers face off for the season time the season on Friday. Milwaukee took the first matchup 111-104 on Dec. 19. It’s a potential Finals preview as the Bucks have the best record in the NBA at 53-9 while the Lakers lead the West at 47-13.

“The Lakers are gonna come play hard. We know that. I watched the game last night. They played extremely hard. They played through Anthony Davis, LeBron was facilitating, guys were shooting the ball, they were running to the corner, they were playing good basketball,” Antetokounmpo said. “And they lost the first game, so they’re gonna come out and try to win the second one.

“But at the end of the day, we gotta do what we do, which is defend and run to the corner and run to our spots, move the ball, take the open shot, make the right play, drive the lanes. We’ve done this two years now — a year and a half, almost two years — and things take care of itself. So as a leader, I just gotta do that, and as a team, we just gotta stay on track.”

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe echoed those sentiments from the defending MVP.

“Obviously, they’re going to try to get payback. We beat them pretty bad,” guard Eric Bledsoe told reporters. “They’re going to come out strong, so we just have to match their intensity. They’re at the top for a reason. They got two of the best players in the league and a great supporting cast, so we just have to match their intensity.”

The game is also a battle between the top two MVP candidates in James and Antetokounmpo, although the Greek Freak is a heavy favorite. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points and 13.8 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the field.

Despite being in the heated chase for the MVP, Antetokounmpo complimented James — 10 years his elder — for his longevity.

“It’s amazing. He’s 35 and playing at a high level,” Antetokounmpo told reporters earlier this week. “He just leads the path for us. … A lot of times we think that, ‘OK, we’re going to retire at 35,’ but seeing a guy at 35 being still top-three best player in the world, that makes us want to be there. … Makes me want to be there one day, so I’ve got to keep taking care of my body, eating the right way, being healthy, and as I said — he paved the way, and hopefully we can just follow.”