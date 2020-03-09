How to Watch Buffalo vs Miami (OH) Online Without Cable

The Buffalo Bulls basketball team will host the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in the first round of the MAC Tournament on Monday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the U.S. can watch Buffalo vs Miami live on ESPN+:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season (including all the other MAC Tournament first-round and quarterfinal games), plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Buffalo vs Miami live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Buffalo vs Miami (Ohio) Preview:

The Bulls have won their last two and six of their last eight, finishing the regular 20-11 overall and 11-7 in MAC play, good for fifth in the conference.

On Friday, they edged the Bowling Green Falcons 88-84 on the road. Buffalo guard Jayvon Graves scored a game-high 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting, adding 5 rebounds and a pair of dimes.

Forward Josh Mballa came off the bench to add 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grab a game-high 12 rebounds.

The 6’7″, 217-pound sophomore averages 9.7 rebounds per contest, ranking second among MAC players.

“[Mballa] has done a great job, especially on the offensive boards,” Buffalo head coach Jim Whitesell said, according to The Spectrum. “He’s become a leader in that area. He’s setting the bar there. He’s doing a great job on the offensive end and the defensive end. He has a lot of double-doubles. It’s always impressive that way.”

The Bulls rank first out of 353 Division I teams with 42.2 rebounds per game, just barely ahead of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Mballa is the tallest Bull who’s logged more than 400 minutes this season.

Graves, a 6’3″ guard, ranks second on the team with 5.5 rebounds per game. Davonta Jordan, a 6’2″ guard, pulls down 5.2 boards per game, third on the team.

“We already know that we don’t have an actual true big,” Jordan said, per The Spectrum. “We have two guys that are fours playing the big. Coach always harps on this: guards rebounding down low. A lot of teams don’t even send their point guard to rebound. They tell them to stay back. We go down and help our bigs out with rebounding.”

Miami dropped the last two games of their regular season to finish in last place in the MAC with a 5-13 conference mark, a game behind the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Western Michigan Broncos. They’re 12-19 overall.

In their regular season finale on Friday, the RedHawks led the Ohio Bobcats by 10 with three minutes remaining at home, only to fall 67-65.

Miami forward Bam Bowman led the team with 17 points, shooting 6-of-10 from the field.

“He gutted it out,” RedHawks head coach Jack Owens said, according to The Miami Student. “He’s the one kid in this program that we thought we’d get this from every night. He’s been battling so many injuries this year. I’m just proud of him.”

Bowman missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer just before time expired.

“For him (Bowman) to have a night like tonight, I was hoping that final three would’ve went down, not only for our sake, but for him,” Owens said, per The Miami Student, “because he does deserve it.”