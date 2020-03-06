A new reality show is coming to television and it’s called The Busch Family Brewed. This MTV show will follow the lives of the former owners of the Anheuser-Busch brewery and it premieres Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don't have cable or don't have MTV, you can watch The Busch Family Brewed live or on-demand via cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services.

‘The Busch Family Brewed’ Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘the busch family brewed’ online without cable 2020-03-05T19:00:47-05:00

As the former owners of a brewery, no family knows how to party like the Busch family. According to the MTV site, “with their good looks, athleticism, sprawling estate, pets, and toys, there’s never a dull moment for Billy Sr., Christi and their seven kids — Billy Jr., Haley, Abbey, Gussie, Grace, Maddie, and Peter.”

What they don’t tell you is that Billy Sr. never worked at Anheuser-Busch. That was controlled by his brother, August Busch III and later his nephew, August Busch IV. Billy Sr.’s company was called The William K. Busch Brewing Co., and it produced the Kraftig line of beers until shutting down in 2019, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Anyway, in the official trailer for the series, it certainly looks like all eyes will be on the four Busch daughters, Haley, Abby, Grace, and Maddie, as they take center stage at the annual family barbecue at their Busch family’s 700-acre estate with a private lake outside of St. Louis, Missouri. The four girls are all very gregarious and very pretty, so they are perfect cast members for a show like this.

However, don’t sleep on Gussie, who is named after his great-grandfather August Busch Sr. and grandfather August Busch Jr. Adolphus Busch, August Sr.’s father and Gussie’s great-great-grandfather, founded the Anheuser-Busch brewery, then August Jr. (“Gussie”) turned it into the world’s largest brewery when he took over. The family also bought the St. Louis Cardinals baseball franchise in 1953 and would remain owners for over 40 years.

Gussie looks to perhaps be the real wild child of the family, pouring beer over his bare chest in the season trailer and saying in a preview clip, “Normal’s boring. We are actually pretty crazy.”

“And we’re good at it and it’s awesome,” adds his brother, Billy Jr.

In addition to the Busch family, other cast members include Billy Jr.’s girlfriend Marissa, Jr.’s college friend Jake, and Haley’s boyfriend, Clark. The two of them have been together for eight years and, according to his cast bio, the family is starting to wonder if he’s ever going to propose.

The Busch Family Brewed airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

