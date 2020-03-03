Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in US

The marquee match of the 2019-2020 FA Cup’s fifth-round features Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea doing battle on Tuesday in Stamford Bridge in London, England.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea look to get back on track and bounce back from recent lackluster performances when they meet Tuesday in the fifth round of the 2019-2020 FA Cup.

Liverpool lost their first game in the Premier League season this past weekend when they were stunned by Watford, 3-0. The Reds have lost two of their last three matches, having also fallen 1-0 to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp expects his team to bounce back with everything they have on Tuesday.

“We will play Chelsea with all we have and then Bournemouth with all we have, then Atlético with all we have,” said Klopp.

“With 100 percent and nothing else, that’s us. What we really blame ourselves for is that you didn’t see that on Saturday, we didn’t see it. That’s where we are really critical with ourselves, but that doesn’t mean from now on we will not be doing it anymore.

“That’s what we want to be, we want to be very, very intense in a good way. That’s what we will try [tonight].”

Liverpool is looking to wrap-up their first league title in 30 years this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be looking to right their season, which has seen them win just two of their last eight contests.

In their last game this past weekend, the Blues had a disappointing 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, a team fighting to stave off relegation.

Chelsea’s manager Frank Lampard says his team will be fully engaged come Tuesday as they look to top mighty Liverpool.

“We’ll be going all out for the victory,” said Lampard.

“It’s Liverpool. Our fans are coming to see us in the FA Cup trying to overturn the best team in the land.

“It doesn’t mean I might not change a couple of people. I think there might be something for freshness of legs or a couple of little different options, but I won’t pick a team casually where I’m giving minutes [for the sake of it]. I’m treating it with the care I would a Premier League game.”

Chelsea got by Hull City in the fourth round to advance to Tuesday’s matchup with Liverpool.

Out of the sixteen teams that remain in the FA Cup, ten are Premier League teams. The Liverpool-Chelsea matchup will be the only all-Premier League game in the fifth round.