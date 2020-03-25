How to Watch ‘CMT Crossroads: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini’ Online Without Cable

For 18 years, CMT has been bringing music fans the Crossroads program, which pairs country music artists with musicians from different genres performing each other’s songs and collaborating on some surprising duets. The latest pairing is between Kelsea Ballerini, a country artist who has had four No. 1 hits on the U.S. country airplay charts, and Halsey, a singer/songwriter who has had three No. 1 hits on the U.S. pop charts. Their Crossroads episode airs Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

CMT Crossroads: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Preview

Coinciding with the recent release of Ballerini’s third studio album, titled Kelsea, CMT is pairing the hit country singer with pop star Halsey for what is sure to be a beautiful musical pairing. The episode was filmed during a special public outdoor event at the Ascend Amphitheatre in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

For the show, the two women performed Ballerini’s new single “The Other Girl” and her past hit “Homecoming Queen,” plus they dueted on Halsey’s hit “Graveyard” — and those are just the songs released in early clips. The full episode will feature many more numbers, plus traditionally Crossroads is also a great source for funny stories and emotional anecdotes about the performers’ lives.

In one preview clip, the two performers talk about how different their lives are, with Halsey admitting she romanticizes Ballerini’s life a bit.

“I can’t think of one place I would drive by and be like, ‘That’s it. My childhood home.’ We moved like every year. I think it’s cool because you have such a beautiful, classic story. It’s so cool to me watching you go tell your story. You’re married, you’re in love, it’s amazing. I’ve met your husband, I’ve met your dog, I’ve seen your house. It’s incredible. I guess in a way I kind of do romanticize it a little bit. I’m happy for you,” says Halsey.

Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini on Country Music and Their Hometowns | Road to Crossroads Ep. 1Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini dish on their hometowns, non-traditional upbringings and mutual love of country music in #RoadToCrossroads Pt. 1. Watch them take the #CMTCrossroads stage together on Wednesday, March 25 at 10/9c on CMT📺 #Halsey #KelseaBallerini #CMT #Crossroads SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT Crossroads: https://bit.ly/2KPSNQD For updates on all things country, follow CMT! Crossroads on CMT: http://www.cmt.com/shows/cmt-crossroads CMT on FB: https://www.facebook.com/CMTCrossroads/ CMT on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cmt CMT on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cmt/ Great music knows no boundaries. CMT Crossroads shows the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. Each episode will feature a different set of stars playing together, swapping stories and sharing their common love of music. 2020-03-10T15:55:41.000Z

But Ballerini adds that they actually write about a lot of the same topics, they just come at it from two slightly different viewpoints.

“I think we write about the same perspective of young girl going through breakups, young girl getting cheated on, young girl falling in love careless and I think your production and your artistry brings out this fire in the story and mine brings out the ‘but it’s gonna be fine, right?’ But that’s what makes it so cool because it’s really not that different,” says Ballerini.

Halsey also says that Ballerini was surprised at how familiar Halsey was with country music as a genre.

“People hear my music and think I’m a really dark person and you know that I’m not at all, I’m super goofy … we’ve had our fair share of long serious talks where I am the dark one and you are the optimistic light one who is telling me everything’s going to be OK,” says Halsey, adding, “You were so surprised at how much country music I knew. Everybody knows it now … but I think maybe early on when I first started out, people didn’t know that I love country.”

CMT Crossroads: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini airs on CMT Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be re-broadcast on MTV on Saturday, March 28 at 9 a.m. ET/PT.

