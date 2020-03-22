How to Watch Eddie Money Tribute Concert Online Without Cable

Singer Eddie Money passed away back in September 2019 just a month after being diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. On Sunday, March 22, AXS TV is airing a special tribute concert for the late rocker beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Eddie Money Tribute Concert Preview

The Rock World Remembers Eddie MoneyJoin us for a two-hour concert dedicated to the beloved rock icon, Eddie Money, on Sunday, March 22nd. Hosted by Eddie’s good friend, comedian and award-winning actor, Louie Anderson, the Eddie Money Tribute Concert is a heartfelt celebration of the man whose trademark vocals fueled top-charting favorites & provided the soundtrack for a generation of music lovers. Filmed on February 20th at The Canyon at The Saban in Beverly Hills, this unforgettable evening captures moving performances from Eddie’s closest family and friends including Sammy Hagar, Metallica’s James Hetfield, REO Speedwagon, George Thorogood, and his children, Dez, Jesse, and Julian. Don’t miss out on a concert full of laughs, tear-jerking moments, and performances all in memory of one of the greatest men in the business. The Eddie Money Tribute Concert premieres on Sunday, March 22nd at 9/8c ONLY on AXS TV. 2020-03-16T20:31:34.000Z

Airing the day after what would have been Eddie Money’s 71st birthday, this two-hour special honoring the Grammy-nominated singer Eddie Money is hosted by comedian Louie Anderson and features performances by Sammy Hagar, James Hetfield, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato, John Waite, George Thorogood, Tommy Tutone, and more.

AXS revealed in a press release that this was the first public recognition honoring Money since he passed away and that proceeds from the event are going to benefit MusiCares and the USC Eddie Money Cancer Research Fund.

The special was filmed on February 20 at The Canyon at The Saban in Beverly Hills, California, where the guest artists took turns performing Money’s greatest hits. Hagar took on “Shakin'”, Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato performed “Think I’m in Love,” Waite performed “Save a Little Room,” Hetfield took on “Baby Hold On,” and then Money’s three children, Jesse, Dez and Julian Money performed “Baby Hold On” and “Wanna Go Back.”

There was also a collection of video tributes from artists who couldn’t be there to perform, including Huey Lewis, Joan Jett, Steve Miller, Loverboy, Boston, and Dennis DeYoung. And actor Kevin James shared rare footage of Money performing at his wedding.

Eddie "Funny" MoneyHis music, his jokes, his legacy. While we all know Eddie Money for his chart-topping singles, his jokes were legendary. His friends including Sammy Hagar, James Hetfield, REO Speedwagon, and more share their favorite jokes told by The Money Man. 2020-03-11T20:02:01.000Z

“AXS TV was a big part of our lives for the past two years while we shot Real Money and we are so pleased to have them onboard as the exclusive home for Eddie’s memorable tribute event,” said Laurie Money, Eddie’s wife of 30-plus years. “We are so excited that others will now have the opportunity to witness the outpouring of love and support that Eddie and our family received from his music peers through this concert.”

“We are grateful to the incredible artists and industry friends who dedicated their time and talents and came together to make this celebration of his life possible,” continued Money. “Their combined energy and efforts helped our family give Eddie a uniquely spectacular sendoff, worthy of the great husband, father, friend and artist that he truly was. Every performance of the concert is a must-see and is undeniably straight from the heart. The concert is a testimony that exemplifies how deeply he was loved by the music community.”

“Eddie Money was a rock icon and chart-topping entertainer, but he was also a beloved member of the AXS TV family,” said Lucia McCalmont, Vice President of Programming and Scheduling, AXS TV. “It was a true joy to be able to experience the deep love of the Money family firsthand during the filming of Real Money, and we were proud to play a small part in Eddie’s legacy as we shared their incredible bond with viewers around the world. His warm personality and infectious tunes influenced and inspired so many people, and we couldn’t think of a better way to honor him than with this celebration of his life and his music.”

The Eddie Money Tribute Concert airs Sunday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on AXS TV.

