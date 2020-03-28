How to Watch ESPN Plus on Xbox One

Get ESPN+

After you’ve dominated the field in your favorite sports game, boot up the ESPN app on your Xbox One to see what’s been happening in the real world of sports. ESPN+ offers viewers unlimited access to ESPN’s collection of live entertainment and video-on-demand content. Sports fans will find a library of streamable content, including archived UFC bouts and ESPN’s original content and documentaries.

ESPN+ provides viewers with instant access to thousands of live games across MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, and MLS. Follow highly anticipated boxing matches, watch the Grand Slam tennis tournament, and the Football Association Challenge Cup with your subscription to ESPN+. With the ESPN app downloaded on your Xbox One, all of this is available without the need for a cable subscription or a cable box.

Stream content to your Xbox One through ESPN+ and enjoy complete control over your streaming. Rewind must-watch plays in past games to relive some of the greatest moments in sports history. ESPN+ allows you to download on-demand content to watch later or save for viewing parties with family and friends.

ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Your ESPN+ subscription includes premium content, including exclusive articles written by ESPN’s top talent. Read up on the latest news and opinion pieces on your Xbox One when you need to take a break from playing through grand adventures.

Once you’re done with your Xbox games, boot up ESPN+ to play a whole new game. Your subscription comes with the tools needed to master your fantasy league so you’re ahead of your competition. Free Agent Recommendations, Auction Value Generator, and Lineup Optimizer offer tips, tricks, and suggestions on how to build a team that will dominate the field.

How to Stream ESPN+ on Xbox One

Subscribe to ESPN+

Accessing ESPN+ content on your Xbox One requires you to download the ESPN dedicated app. With your Xbox One plugged into your TV or monitor, powered on, and connected to the Internet, follow the steps below to download the ESPN app:

1. Sign up for ESPN+ 2. Power on your Xbox One 3. Scroll to “My Games & Apps” 4. Find and select the “ESPN App” (or search in the “Search Apps” icon) 5. Click “Get it FREE” 6. Select “Confirm”

After the ESPN app downloads onto your Xbox One home screen, you’ll need to connect it to your ESPN+ subscription. To do so:

1. Launch the ESPN app 2. Select the “Settings” icon 3. Choose “Subscriptions” 4. Find ESPN+ and click “Subscribe” 5. Select “Log In” 6. On your PC or mobile device, go to “espn.com/activate” 7. Input the code provided on your Xbox and click “Continue” 8. Input your current ESPN credentials used to sign up for ESPN+

With this process out of the way, your ESPN+ account is now available on your Xbox One

How Much Does ESPN+ Cost?

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for ESPN+. A general subscription, which gets you all the ESPN+ content, costs either $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year (which comes out to about 15 percent savings vs. the monthly subscription):

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

If you plan on watching UFC PPV events, which can only be purchased by ESPN+ subscribers, you can get a special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the upcoming PPV event ($64.99 value) for a discounted price of $84.98, which equals about 26 percent savings:

All subscriptions auto-renew after a month or a year (depending on what you have) but can be canceled at any time.

What Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

Name a sport, and it’s probably on ESPN+ at some point throughout the year:

UFC: Most “Fight Night” events are on ESPN+, while PPV events can be ordered through ESPN+ International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

30-for-30 Documentaries

Every one of the 150-plus 30-for-30 films are available on ESPN+. Some of the most popular include Vick, OJ: Made in America, Chuck & Tito and I Hate Christian Laettner.

Other ESPN films that aren’t included in the actual 30-for-30 series are also available, including D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, Ariel & The Bad Guy, The Fantasy Show and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.

UFC On-Demand Library

In addition to live UFC events, ESPN+ also features a vast library of past fights you can watch. This includes classics from Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Brock Lesnar, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, Frank Mir and others. You can find a complete rundown of the ESPN+ UFC library here.

