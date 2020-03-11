How to Watch ‘The Funny Dance Show’ Online Without Cable

There’s a new show on E! debuting this week that throws America’s favorite comedians into a dance competition to raise money for charity. The Funny Dance Show premieres Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on E! Here’s how to watch the show online without a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

E! is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include E!. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

E! is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The Funny Dance Show Preview

E! Series "The Funny Dance Show" Premieres March 11! | E!This is how showbiz works! Funny comedians compete in a dance-off for judges Loni Love, Allison Holker and Justin Martindale. Watch on E! on March 11. #TheFunnyDanceShow #EEntertainment #LoniLove #AllisonHolker #JustinMartindale

Have you ever wanted to watch your favorite comedians make fools of themselves on the dance floor? Well, you’re in luck because The Funny Dance Show is here to help, plus it raises money for a good cause.

Hosted by Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet, this new competition show will showcase what happens when some rhythmically challenged stand-up comedians are forced to become dance competitors. Each week, two teams of comedians will work with professional choreographers and a group of backup dancers to learn a routine that they will later perform in front of a live audience in an effort to win $10,000 for a charity of their choice. The show is based on Marino and Heaslet’s live show developed at The World Famous Comedy Store.

The judges are comedian Loni Love, professional dancer and So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars alum Allison Holker, and comedian Justin Martindale. In a pre-show chat with E! Online, Holker says the show is “simply about the comedy, it’s about the fun.”

“It was the most fun, funniest, craziest show I had ever seen and been a part of that I felt blessed to be there,” the DWTS veteran continued. “So, it was truly an honor when they asked me to come judge on the television show.”

Flula Borg Dances to "Who Let the Dogs Out" | The Funny Dance Show | E!The "Pitch Perfect 2" star almost gets too into character for his Baha Men cover. "The Funny Dance Show" premieres Wednesday, March 11th on E! #TheFunnyDance #EEntertainment #FlulaBorg

The teams of comedians include Jessimae Peluso and Flula Borg vs. Candice Thompson and Maz Jobrani; Jade Catta-Pretta and Marcella Arguello vs. Daniel Franzese and Irene Choi; Fortune Feimster and Willie Hunter vs. Fahim Anwar and Becky Robinson; Ron Funches and Blair Socci vs. Adam Ray and Brad Williams; Kel Mitchell and Carly Jibson vs. Yamaneika Saunders and Jeremiah Watkins, and more.

According to the press release, “Regardless of whether they kill it on the dance floor, the end result is always a belly laugh of a story told through fancy footwork.”

In a preview video, Flula Borg dances to the Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out” while dressed as a dog and flanked by humping, panting backup dancers.

“Let me tell you something, darling — You were lit, like a campfire,” says Loni Love, “That was funny. I hope you keep it up throughout the rest of the show.”

Judge Allison Holker adds, “Thank you for enlightening us with something we’ve never seen before.”

“You, sir, have doggie style,” says Justin Martindale. “It was feral, it was rabid, it had balls.”

The Funny Dance Show airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on E!

