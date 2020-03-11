How to Watch George Mason vs Saint Joseph’s Online Without Cable

George Mason and Saint Joseph’s are looking to build some momentum as they face off in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Tuesday at Barclays Center.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the U.S can watch George Mason vs Saint Joseph’s live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch George Mason vs Saint Joseph’s live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

George Mason vs Saint Joseph’s Preview

George Mason had a tough run in A-10 play, notching a 5-13 record against conference foes. However, the Patriots ended the season on a high note, knocking off Fordham 65-61.

“This was a gutty performance from our guys,” George Mason head coach Dave Paulsen said after the game. “I thought we buckled down defensively and answered a lot of the challenges they put before us. We were depleted with Jamal going down with an injury and Xavier struggling with his knees. We got a great boost from Jason Douglas-Stanley. I’m really proud of our guys and hopefully this give us some momentum heading into the A-10 Tournament.”

While they didn’t always come out on top on the scoreboard, the Patriots had some strong performances. George Mason played top-seeded Dayton tough in a 62-55 loss and bested a VCU squad in February that would qualify as the program’s biggest win of their conference slate.

Javone Greene leads the Patriots with 13.8 points per game. George Mason has never won the A-10 tournament, and have an uphill battle ahead of them as the No. 12 seed. However, a matchup against a Saint Joseph’s squad that won just two games during the conference season is a good first round test.

The Patriots topped the Hawks 62-55 in their lone matchup this season on Feb. 22.

Despite their lack of success this season and finishing in the basement of the A-10 — finishing as the second to last seed thanks to a tiebreaker with Fordham — Saint Joseph’s head coach Billy Lange has faith in his squad.

“There’s 14 teams in our league. I believe we are playing as well as 10 of them,” Lange said.

Saint Joseph’s has had some success at the tournament, winning in 2016 and ’14. The Hawks have won four times in all.

George Mason is a 4.5-point favorite for the matchup, which has a total of 144 points. Here are some betting trends to keep in mind, via Odds Shark:

The total has gone over in eight of Saint Joseph’s’ last 12 games.

Saint Joseph’s are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games against George Mason.

The total has gone under in four of George Mason’s last six games.

George Mason are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games played in March.

The winner advances to take on fifth seed St. Bonaventure on Thursday in the second round.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Atlantic 10 Tournament 2020 Online Without Cable