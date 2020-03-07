How to Watch George Washington vs Dayton Online Without Cable

The No. 3 Dayton Flyers basketball team will look to go undefeated in Atlantic 10 play on Saturday when they host the George Washington Colonials.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will televised on Spectrum News 1

In their final regular season test, the Flyers will look to become the fifth squad ever to finish an A-10 slate without a defeat.

On Wednesday, five days after clinching the conference’s regular season title, Dayton pounded the Rhode Island Rams 84-57 on the road to improve to 28-2 overall and 17-0 in conference play.

“Last road game of the season, a chance to go undefeated on the road in conference play, we were excited about that challenge,” Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said, according to The Associated Press. “We’ve got one more game. We’ve got a chance to go undefeated in the league, which has never been done in the A-10.”

Dayton star big man Obi Toppin logged just 23 minutes in the victory, scoring a game-high 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go with a pair of dimes and a block.

“I think he’s the best player in the country,” Grant said, per AP. “There’s a lot of really good players in the country. But what he’s been able to do, I don’t know anybody in the country who’s more deserving.”

Toppin’s brother, Rams freshman Jacob Toppin, scored 5 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

“It’s amazing to be on the same court with my brother,” Obi said, per AP. “Not many people get that opportunity. I enjoyed every second of it.”

Flyers guard Trey Landers scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high 14 boards. He and fellow seniors Ryan Mikesell and Jhery Matos will be honored ahead of Saturday’s tilt, their last home game as Flyers.

It’ll likely be Obi Toppin’s last one as well — the redshirt sophomore is projected to go in the lottery of June’s NBA draft.

“It’s going to be real emotional, but obviously, we know what’s at stake,” Landers said, according to the Dayton Daily News. “Going 18-0 in conference, it’s a big game for us.”

The Colonials have dropped four straight to fall to 12-18 overall and 6-11 in A-10 play. They succumbed to the Fordham Rams 63-52 on Wednesday in their last home game of the year.

“Remaining in character means doing what you do best, and we just struggled with that and that’s been disappointing,” Colonials head coach Jamion Christian said, according to The GW Hatchet. “If you’re a great three-point shooter, your opponent is going to want you to drive the ball. So when you’re driving the ball in there, you’re doing what your opponent wants you to do, and we want to be in control of what we do.”