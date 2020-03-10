How to Watch Gonzaga vs St Mary’s WCC Championship Without Cable

Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s meet in the West Coast Conference tournament championship game for the second straight season on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s Preview

The second-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-2) will be playing in their 23rd West Coast Conference tournament championship game on Tuesday night, where they will be looking to avenge last season’s loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-7).

The WCC’s top seed narrowly survived a scare in the semifinals on Monday when the Bulldogs got by San Francisco, 81-77. The fifth-seeded Dons missed a game-tying three-point shot with 18 seconds left.

Senior forward Killian Tillie led the way for the Bulldogs, scoring 19 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in the win.

WCC Player of the Year, Gonzaga sophomore power forward Filip Petrusev, scored 14 points and added 7 rebounds.

With the win, Gonzaga reached the 30-win mark for the fourth straight season. The Bulldogs, projected to be a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament according to ESPN’s Bracketology analyst Joe Lunardi, will be making their 22nd consecutive appearance.

“We’ve had some incredible streaks at Gonzaga,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said following Monday’s win. “The NCAA is probably the one we’re most proud of. The fact we can come down here and fight our tails off like we did, against a really good team that gave us their best shot and pushed us to the limit, we’ve had to do that numerous times down here, fully knowing we’re playing on after this.”

Saint Mary’s comes into Tuesday night’s title game fresh off a thrilling 51-50 win over No. 14 BYU.

Senior point guard Jordan Ford hit the game-winning shot with 1.4 seconds left. The Gaels had trailed BYU by 11 points in the second half.

It has been a banner WCC Tournament for Ford, who scored a career-best 42 points in Saturday night’s 89-82 double-overtime win over Pepperdine, including the game’s last seven points.

“It wasn’t a pretty game, but it turned out good for us,” Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said. “It was just a battle. Neither team was real good offensively, and we happened to have (the) last possession, and our guy Ford stuck another big shot. It was a great win.”

Ford, who has a total of 1,902 career points, is now just 31 points shy of the program’s all-time scoring mark held by Matthew Dellavedova (1,933 from 2009-2013).

Saint Mary’s will be looking to pull off a stunner in the WCC championship game for the second straight year on Tuesday. The Gaels upset Gonzaga in last season’s conference title game, 60-47.