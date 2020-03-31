How to Watch James Corden Homefest Special Online Without Cable

With the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering a lot of TV production, networks are doing everything they can to broadcast shows from their stars’ homes. One of the latest is Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special, which will air Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the special on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special’ Preview

According to the press release announcing Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special, CBS says this special is done in “the spirit of bringing people together to keep people apart.”

The show will feature Late Late Show host James Corden broadcasting from his garage as he chats with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Korean pop sensation BTS will be performing from South Korea, Andrea Bocelli will be performing in Italy, Dua Lipa will be performing in London and Billie Eilish with Finneas and John Legend will be performing from Los Angeles — but all from the safety of their own homes.

The special will also feature guests that include David Blaine, Will Ferrell and many more. Corden and his guests will encourage viewers to follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the strain on our healthcare system. Additionally, there will be information about how viewers can donate to The CDC Foundation and Feed the Children.

James Corden Reflects On His First Late Late ShowOn the fifth anniversary of The Late Late Show's premiere, James Corden records a few thoughts about what that night in 2015 meant to him. Don't miss a rebroadcast of The Late Late Show with James Corden's first episode Monday, March 23 at 12:37/11:37c on CBS. 2020-03-24T01:15:02.000Z

The CDC Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps serve the needs during an emergency that the federally funded CDC cannot cover. Feed the Children helps families in need; each dollar donated will prove $7 worth of food and essential supplies to our most vulnerable citizens.

“Since The Late Late Show came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” said executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe. “With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances, we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”

Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special airs Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

