LAFC vs Inter Miami Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The expansion Inter Miami CF make their MLS debut on Sunday when they take on the reigning regular-season points champion, LAFC at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The match is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

LAFC vs Inter Miami Preview

The expansion Inter Miami FC will make their much-anticipated MLS debut on Sunday afternoon when they take on last season’s Supporters’ Shield winners, LAFC.

David Beckham’s ownership group was able to land Mexican national team star Rodolfo Pizzaro, who signed with Miami two weeks ago. Pizzaro is Miami’s most expensive player, as the club reportedly paid his Mexican team Monterrey a $12 million transfer fee.

“I’m very emotional and excited, committed to make history with this team,” Pizarro said. “It’s something really nice to face Mexican players here. Carlos and I have been in contact. A win for us would turn a lot of heads and make a statement.”

When Pizzaro suits up on Sunday, he will be playing for his former coach at Monterrey, Diego Alonso, who wanted Pizzaro to join forces with him in Miami.

“I know him very well, know what he’s looking for, his style of play,” Pizarro said. “I feel very comfortable here with him. We are going to play a very similar style as Monterrey, maintain possession and pressure up top.”

LAFC is coming off a record-setting campaign in 2019 which saw them break the league’s scoring record, but they ultimately fell short in their quest for the MLS Cup, losing to the eventual champion Seattle Sounders FC in the conference finals.

In their last game leading up to the MLS season-opener this past Thursday, LAFC advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal with a 3-0 win over one of Mexico’s top teams, Leon.