Lakers vs Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-33) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (45-13) at the Smoothie King Center Sunday.

Lakers vs Pelicans Preview

These two teams met less than a week ago; the Lakers beat the Pelicans, 118-109 with LeBron James scoring 40 points and young superstar Zion Williamson netting 29 in a losing effort for the Pelicans. Williamson was thrilled to face James, even in defeat.

“It was a great experience,” Williamson said about playing against James. “He’s an incredible player. His resume speaks for himself. … He handled business. He came out here and did what he had to do to help his team get the win.”

The Lakers are at the end of their three-game road trip, and they’re coming off a 105-88 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday. James led the way with 19 points against Memphis, but Los Angeles had no answer for rookie Ja Morant, who scored 27 points and dished out 14 assists. The loss ended LA’s seven-game winning-streak, but James gave credit to Morant afterwards, noting how bright the NBA’s future looks.

“You look at Ja and you look at Zion,” James said. “You look at Jayson Tatum. You look at Luka Doncic and Trae Young, and the list goes on and on. Those guys are just not only great on the floor but also, more importantly, off the floor. And that’s a great thing to have. … Our league is in a very, very good place.”

LeBron v Zion round two takes place Sunday, and this time, the Pelicans will be the home team. New Orleans is coming off a 116-104 win over the Cavs Friday, and it has won six of its last eight games.

The Pelicans are scoring 115.8 points a game, and they have six players averaging in double figures. Brandon Ingram leads the way with 24.8 points a game, and Williamson is right behind with 23.4 points per contest. New Orleans ranks in the top five in the league in points scored, rebounds per game (46.7 a game), and assists per game (26.8), and they’re also third in the NBA in three-point percentage, hitting 37.5 percent of their shots from long distance.

The Lakers have nowhere near as balanced of an attack — Anthony Davis, James, and forward Kyle Kuzma are the only players on the team scoring more than 10 points per game — but two of those players are capable of taking over any game at any given time. Davis leads the lakers in scoring, netting 26.4 points a game, and James is right behind him, averaging a double-double, scoring 25.3 points and doling out 10.6 assists per contest.

LA is scoring 114.4 points a game, which is seventh in the league, but the Lakers are also the best shooting team in the NBA, hitting 48.5 percent of their shots from the floor. LA also has the third-best defensive rating in the league, and they lead the NBA in blocked shots, so their defense has been exceptional.

The Lakers are 3-0 against the Pelicans so far this season, and this will be the final meeting between the two teams this season.