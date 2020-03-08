How to Watch ‘Love Goals’ OWN TV Show Online Without Cable

The OWN network is launching a new reality show on Saturday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT when it debuts Love Goals (stylized by the network as #LoveGoals), a reality therapy show that features five celebrity couples.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have OWN, you can watch Love Goals online on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

OWN is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch Love Goals live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

OWN is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Love Goals live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

#LoveGoals Preview

First Look: "Love Goals" | Love Goals | Oprah Winfrey NetworkGet a first look at OWN's new relationship series "Love Goals", which features five celebrity couples and a licensed therapist under one drama-filled roof. Don't miss the series premiere on Saturday, March 7 at 9/8c. Find OWN on TV at http://www.oprah.com/FindOWN #OWNTV #oprahwinfreyshow #LoveGoals SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/1vqD1PN Download the Watch OWN App: http://bit.ly/2hr1nX2 About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand — and the magnetism of the channel. Winfrey provides leadership in programming and attracts superstar talent to join her in primetime, building a global community of like-minded viewers and leading that community to connect on social media and beyond. OWN is a singular destination on cable. Depth with edge. Heart. Star power. Connection. And endless possibilities. Discover OWN TV: Find OWN on your TV!: http://bit.ly/1wJ0ugI Our Fantastic Lineup: http://bit.ly/1qMi2jE Connect with OWN Online: Visit the OWN WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/1qMi2jE Like OWN on FACEBOOK: http://on.fb.me/1AXYujp Follow OWN on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/1sJin8Y Follow OWN on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/LnqzMz Follow OWN on PINTEREST: http://bit.ly/2dvfPeN First Look: "Love Goals" | Love Goals | Oprah Winfrey Network http://www.youtube.com/user/OWN 2020-02-04T21:18:27.000Z

Spirit, a licensed professional counselor and renowned family and relationship therapist in Atlanta, Georgia, is the host for Love Goals. She will counsel five celebrity couples who are struggling in different ways, but who all want to make their relationships work.

The intense therapy session will occur over a two-week period and will feature both “insight-oriented exercises and special guests,” according to the press release. The famous couples hope to come out on the other side of the two weeks having resolved “their most challenging problems.”

The couples participating in the inaugural season of Love Goals include:

Benzino and Althea Heart, whose tumultuous and litigious relationship is well known to fans from their featured roles in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Former NFL wide receiver and rapper Dwayne “Money” Bowe and Theresa Bowe, who have been together for 11 years and wed in 2018

Actress and former Basketball Wives star Sundy Carter and Breyon Williams

star Sundy Carter and Breyon Williams Former Salt-N-Pepa group member Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper and comedian Quenton “Q” Coleman

Rapper/actor/chef and producer Coolio and his fiancé, Mimi Ivey

Meet The Celebrity Couples of "Love Goals" | Love Goals | Oprah Winfrey NetworkMeet the celebrity couples willing to do whatever they can to get their love, and their lives, back on track. Find OWN on TV at http://www.oprah.com/FindOWN #OWNTV #oprahwinfreyshow #LoveGoals SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/1vqD1PN Download the Watch OWN App: http://bit.ly/2hr1nX2 About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand — and the magnetism of the channel. Winfrey provides leadership in programming and attracts superstar talent to join her in primetime, building a global community of like-minded viewers and leading that community to connect on social media and beyond. OWN is a singular destination on cable. Depth with edge. Heart. Star power. Connection. And endless possibilities. Discover OWN TV: Find OWN on your TV!: http://bit.ly/1wJ0ugI Our Fantastic Lineup: http://bit.ly/1qMi2jE Connect with OWN Online: Visit the OWN WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/1qMi2jE Like OWN on FACEBOOK: http://on.fb.me/1AXYujp Follow OWN on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/1sJin8Y Follow OWN on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/LnqzMz Follow OWN on PINTEREST: http://bit.ly/2dvfPeN Meet The Celebrity Couples of "Love Goals" | Love Goals | Oprah Winfrey Network http://www.youtube.com/user/OWN 2020-03-03T01:59:57.000Z

Spirit hopes that through her sessions and exercises, she can “empower” the couples with “the skills, tools, and information vital to developing, sustaining and maximizing healthy, intimate relationships.”

“The goal is for you to get real with yourself and with your relationship,” Spirit tells the couples in a preview video, adding, “When your partner tells you how they feel, you don’t get to decide that they don’t have the right to feel that way.”

Her other programs include FOX’s “Daily Helpline and Talking With Spirit on XM/Sirius radio. She also regularly appears on HLN, Dr. Drew: On Call, The Bill Cunningham Show and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

“#Love Goals will be an exciting addition to the network’s Saturday night lineup centered around love and marriage,” said OWN president Tina Perry in a statement. “Spirit’s healing approach to mending and strengthening relationships in this new weekly series will make for great television.”

Love Goals airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

READ NEXT: Brian Michael, Antoine Wilkins on ‘Queen Sugar’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know