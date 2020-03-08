How to Watch Man Utd vs Man City Online Without Cable in USA

Manchester United will host Manchester City in Premier League play on Saturday at Old Trafford.

In the United States, the match (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

City have won five straight, with their last three victories coming outside league play: The Sky Blues bested Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of the sides’ Champions League round of 16 matchup on Feb. 26; four days later, they topped Aston Villa 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final; then on Wednesday, City knocked Sheffield Wednesday out of the FA Cup, winning 1-0 to reach that tournament’s quarterfinals.

Striker Sergio Aguero notched the match-winner against Wednesday in the 53rd minute, blasting a short-range attempt that ricocheted off a defender and the goalkeeper then found its way across the line.

“It was tough,” City winger Riyad Mahrez said, according to the club’s official website. “We knew it would be tough, but we made the job.”

City hold a seven-point advantage on Leicester City for second on the Premier League table, with a game in hand. They sit a whopping 25 points shy of first-place Liverpool, having played two fewer contests.

“Premier League we cannot win,” City manager Pep Guardiola said, per the club’s site. “We can win the FA Cup or Champions League.

“[The game against Sheffield Wednesday] was a final. We knew that. We talked a lot about this game.

“In the end we had success. It’s important we are there. We want to be in the draw, and we are.

“This is our fourth game away in a row and we have another one next Sunday at Old Trafford soon.”

United sit in seventh place on the league table, but they’re just a point behind Wolverhampton Wanderers for the final Champions League slot, with a game in hand.

On Thursday, they bested Derby County 3-0 on the road for passage to the FA Cup quarterfinals. Striker Odion Ighalo scored on each side of the midway break.

United and City played a pair of derbies in January in the EFL Cup semifinals. The Sky Blues romped to a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford Jan. 7, then held on for a 3-2 aggregate triumph at home.

“Sometimes, being at home with your fans, you want to show them what you can do and you want to beat your opponent,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday, according to Goal.com.

“Sometimes you open up too many spaces and that’s what we did for 10, 15 or 20 minutes, whatever we did after they scored a worldie [Bernardo Silva’s opening goal in the 3-1 defeat].

“Before then, it wasn’t a problem before Bernardo scored in the top corner. So that wasn’t an issue until our heads went for a little while, so we’ve got to control our emotions more. And we have learned so that’s an experience that we’ll bring into this game, definitely.”