How to Watch ‘My Brilliant Friend’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

This HBO drama is based on the four-book series by Elena Ferrante called the Neopolitan Novels. The second season of My Brilliant Friend encompasses the second book in the series. It premieres Monday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Here’s how to watch without a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel packages. The two cheapest bundles (“Plus” and “Max”) both come included with HBO and a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV:

Get Hulu

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

My Brilliant Friend Season 2 Preview

My Brilliant Friend: Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBOGrowing up doesn’t mean letting go. Season 2 of #MyBrilliantFriend, based on the second of Elena Ferrante’s bestselling Neapolitan novels, premieres March 16 at 10 pm. #HBO #MyBrilliantFriend #MyBrilliantFriendHBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 When the most important friend in her life seems to have disappeared without a trace, Elena Greco, a now-elderly woman immersed in a house full of books, turns on her computer and starts writing the story of their friendship. Based on the bestselling series by Elena Ferrante. My Brilliant Friend is available to stream now on http://www.hbo.com. Get More My Brilliant Friend: Like My Brilliant Friend on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyBrilliantFriend Official Site: https://www.hbo.com/my-brilliant-friend Don’t have HBO? Order Now: https://itsh.bo/GetHBONow Get More HBO: Get HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HBO Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HBO Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Official Site: http://www.hbo.com My Brilliant Friend: Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO 2020-02-20T16:00:07.000Z

In the final episode of My Brilliant Friend season one, Lila (Gaia Girace) was getting married to Stefano (Giovanni Amura) and Elena (Margherita Mazzucco) was on hand to help her get ready for the big day. Lila had come so far from the poor street urchin she was as a child, and it was certainly understandable that she would want a secure future with a man she believed to be good. But when he betrayed her by inviting her ex-fiance, Marcello (Elvis Esposito), to the wedding and gave her a pair of Lila’s beautiful leather shoes to boot, Lila could only think about how trapped she now was.

According to the HBO press releases, season two picks up with a newly-married Lila growing more and more resentful of her husband, so she finds ways to sneak around and continue seeing Elena. The neighborhood still finds a way to gossip about Lila, as the poor girl made good, especially when a photo of her from her wedding is displayed in a shop’s window in the center of town. Eventually, Stefano opens a new shoe store, which makes Lila even angrier because she is forced to work at his grocery store.

According to Variety’s review of the second season, the show “reveals with more ambitious scope and often jarring clarity just how Elena and Lila, well into their teenage years, are forced to grow up — and then, despite themselves, forced apart. It also underlines a pressing thread of the first season and the novels alike, namely how traditionally ascribed social roles for men and women damage everyone involved, and the myriad ways careless, proud men dismiss women as window dressing.”

My Brilliant Friend: Season 1 Recap | HBOMy Brilliant Friend turns the page on a new chapter Monday at 10pm ET. Get a refresher of where the first season left off. #HBO #MyBrilliantFriend #MyBrilliantFriendHBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 When the most important friend in her life seems to have disappeared without a trace, Elena Greco, a now-elderly woman immersed in a house full of books, turns on her computer and starts writing the story of their friendship. Based on the bestselling series by Elena Ferrante. My Brilliant Friend is available to stream now on http://www.hbo.com. Get More My Brilliant Friend Official Site: https://www.hbo.com/my-brilliant-friend Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyBrilliantFriend Watch Now HBO NOW: https://play.hbonow.com HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Get More HBO Official Site: https://www.hbo.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbo My Brilliant Friend: Season 1 Recap | HBO 2020-03-13T18:00:00.000Z

The Hollywood Reporter writes that Lila finds herself trapped, having married a man just as abusive and depraved as her father was. Lila’s only escape is getting to see Elena. But as the season goes on, Lila becomes more and more reckless, which Elena finds both “repulsive and wildly self-destructive.”

Meanwhile, Elena wants to find someone to love, but she just keeps finding herself surrounded by “undeserving clods.” She is also trying to navigate college, having escaped her poor neighborhood but feeling very alone in the world of academia.

My Brilliant Friend season two premieres Monday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

READ NEXT: How To Watch Westworld Season 3 Online Without Cable