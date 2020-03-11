How to Watch Nebraska vs Indiana Online Without Cable

The Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-24, 2-18 Big Ten) meet in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch Nebraska vs Indiana live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Nebraska vs Indiana Preview

The 11th-seeded Indiana Hoosiers will take on the 14th-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers, who have five wins over nationally-ranked teams will be looking to advance to play the sixth-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday.

Indiana fell in their regular-season finale at home to No. 24 Wisconsin, 60-56, on Saturday. The Hoosiers let a seven-point lead slip away down the stretch, as the Badgers closed on a 16-5 run.

Indiana’s coach Archie Miller believes the Hoosiers’ strength of schedule and key wins should be good enough to get them into the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s strength of record, and that’s undeniable it’s a top-25 strength of record,” Miller said. “If you don’t put a top-25 strength of record team with the wins we have (into the field), somebody is going to have to answer some questions.”

The Hoosiers have knocked off an impressive list of ranked teams this season which includes Florida State, Ohio State, Michigan State, Iowa and Penn State.

“There are very few teams that can say they have beaten the Florida States, the Michigan States, the Iowas, the Penn States that are clearly in the (NCAA tourney) field,” Miller said.

“If you are beating six, seven teams in the field, you should be in the field.”

Miller would go on to say, “We scheduled to make the tournament. We got a lot of good wins. We played in an unprecedented season in the Big Ten in terms of depth. My hope is (the Selection Committee) doesn’t take it for granted how hard it is to win the league.”

To say Nebraska has had a rough ride in the Big Ten this season would be an understatement. The Cornhuskers come into Wednesday’s game in the midst of a 16-game losing streak. Their last win came back on Jan. 7 against Iowa.

Nebraska was down to just seven active players when they took the floor this past Sunday in their regular-season finale. The Cornhuskers were beaten handily 107-75, as Minnesota shot 57 percent from the field.

