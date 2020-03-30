How to Watch Nickelodeon Coronavirus Town Hall Online Without Cable

If you are struggling with how to explain what is going on with the COVID-19 pandemic to your children, Nickelodeon is here to help. The channel is broadcasting a special town hall–hosted by Kristen Bell–about the virus called Kids Together on Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Nickelodeon Town Hall Special on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Nickelodeon’s Kids Together Town Hall Preview

Nickelodeon Special | #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall ft Kenan T, Kel M & Many More!! 2020-03-29T01:57:36.000Z

Hosted by actress Kristen Bell, this #KidsTogether town hall is an hour-long special offering a “kid’s-eye view of life during COVID-19.” The event also includes a performance by Alicia Keys and other celebrity contributions.

The special aims to “directly address kids’ questions and concerns, include tips and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy, and give first-person accounts from kids and families around the country who are social distancing and making changes to their everyday lives and relationships,” according to the press release.

Bell and the other guests will be connecting with one another via video streams from across the U.S. The special was pre-taped and features appearances by California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Ciara and Russell Wilson, and more.

“It’s so important to remember that we are all in this together, and our kids and loved ones need outlets to help them process and understand what’s going on and, most importantly, to still feel connected,” said Bell, who has two daughters, in a statement. “I hope kids and families come away from this special feeling a little more comfortable and that they enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time.”

The town hall will be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons, plus it will be available on Nick On Demand, Nickelodeon YouTube, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere. The special will also appear on Nickelodeon’s international networks.

Now in its 40th year, Nickelodeon has always strived to provide resources for kids and parents through kid-appropriate, kid-directed information in short-form videos, downloadable activities, social media content and more. Following the town hall, a discussion guide will be available at NickHelps.com. There are also other resources for the #KidsTogether effort, which launched on March 18.

The Kids Together Town Hall airs Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

