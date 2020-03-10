How to Watch Northeastern vs Hofstra Basketball Online Without Cable

Northeastern is seeking a Colonial Athletic Association title repeat as it squares off against top seed Hofstra on Tuesday in the championship game at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of Northeastern vs Hofstra on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

CBS Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Northeastern vs Hofstra on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles include CBS Sports Network, while “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Northeastern vs Hofstra on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Northeastern vs Hofstra on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Northeastern vs Hofstra Preview

The No. 6 seeded Northeastern Huskies bested Towson and Elon for a chance at a title repeat. They’ll face a familiar opponent in top seed Hofstra, a team with revenge on their mind.

Last season, Northeastern ended Hofstra’s NCAA tournament bid with an upset in the CAA finals. Despite a program best 27 wins, the Pride were left on the outside looking in and without a banner.

Hofstra punched its ticket back to the title game by handling Delaware 75-61.

“Tough win, hard-earned win and we beat a very good team,” Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said. “We’re proud of it and ecstatic to be one of the two teams left and we’re proud of the way we earned it. Nobody gave us the path to the finals, that’s for sure.”

Eli Pemberton scored 24 to lead the way for the Pride, followed by Jalen Ray with 19.

“It means everything to us to be back in this championship. We worked all year for it,” Pemberton said. “We came up short last year. We don’t want that same thing happening again.”

Hoftra has lost in all three of its three previous trips to the conference title game.

Northeastern beat both Towson — the No. 3 seed — and Elon to advance. Jordan Rolan led the way in the semifinals with 21 points for the Huskies.

Northeastern has the upset under its belt from a year ago, but this year is a different story. It wasn’t until the Huskies two conference tournament wins that they were able to climb over .500.

“Two completely different seasons,” Northeastern head coach Bill Coen told The Hofstra Chronicle. “They had another outstanding season. We lost our way a little bit. We played good basketball but we did not always finish the job.”

Coen has major respect for his counterpart on the Hofstra sideline.

“[Mihalich] does a great job,” Coen said. “He is one of the best coaches in the country. Each and every night, they are difficult to compete against. They are explosive on offense and stingy on defense. It is going to be a great battle and I am really looking forward to it.”

Hofstra is a 1-point favorite for the matchup. The total for the game is set at 134.5. Hofstra are 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Colonial Athletic conference.