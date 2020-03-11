How to Watch Northwestern vs Minnesota Online Without Cable

The No. 12 Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-16 (8-12) will take on the No. 13 Northwestern Wildcats (8-22 (3-17) in the first round of the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Wednesday.

Northwestern vs Minnesota Preview

The Wildcats lost 12 games in a row before winning two of their final three to close out the regular season.

Northwestern is last in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 65.2 points a game. The Wildcats haven’t played the best defense, either, allowing 69.9 points a game, which is 12th in the conference. They’re also one of the worst teams in the conference shooting-wise, making 41.6 percent of their shots from the floor, so Northwestern has more than a few areas in need of improvement.

A strong suit for Minnesota this season has been its long-distance shooting. The Golden Gophers are sixth in the conference in three-point percentage with 33.2 percent, and they set a team record for most three-point shots made in a game in their season finale against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, making 18 from beyond the arc. Sophomore guard Gabe Kalscheur was a primary reason for that, as he tied a Minnesota basketball record when he dropped eight three-pointers to close out the season against the Huskers.

The Gophers could feast on a Wildcats defense that ranked last in the Big Ten in defending the three-pointer.

The Golden Gophers are scoring 71 points a game, and they have three players scoring in double figures including Kalscheur. Center Daniel Oturu leads the team in scoring, averaging 20 points a game, and guard Marcus Carr is chipping in 15.5 points per contest.

The Gophers were 2-0 against the Wildcats this season, winning 77-68 on January 5, and again in more dominating fashion on February 23, notching an 83-57 victory.

The Gophers are 1-1 on neutral courts this season, and so are the Wildcats.

