Disney’s ‘Onward’ Arriving Super Early on Disney+

Those of you who were waiting to see Disney and Pixar’s Onward until it left theaters and hit streaming services have something to be excited about this morning, as Disney has announced that Onward will hit Disney+ on April 3rd in the U.S.—much earlier than originally anticipated.

The film will first become available to purchase digitally beginning today at 8:00PM EST for $19.99 before releasing on Disney+ on April 3rd.

Of course, Disney is making this move in response to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused thousands of movie theaters around the nation to temporarily shutter to avoid the spreading of the virus.

Onward | Official TrailerThis spring, Ian & Barley’s quest beginneth. Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Onward now. Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind “Monsters University.” “Onward” releases in theaters on March 6, 2020. Facebook: http://facebook.com/pixaronward/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/pixaronward Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pixaronward/ Hashtag: #PixarOnward 2019-10-10T13:00:07.000Z

Onward is Disney and Pixar’s latest theatrical release that just hit theaters earlier this month on March 6, 2020. The animated film has a fantasy setting and revolves around two teenage elf brothers who go on a journey together to see if there’s a little magic left in the world so that they can spend one last day with their dead father.

The film has a brilliant voice cast loaded with well-known actors, including Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ali Wong, and more. The film also has a top-notch soundtrack by Mychael and Jeff Danna, typical of Disney and Pixar films.

Of course, this is Disney’s second time changing up their initial streaming plans for one of their big theatrical releases, as the company recently released Frozen 2 on Disney+ three months ahead of schedule.

If you don’t have a Disney+ subscription, you can stream Frozen 2 right now and Onward beginning on April 3rd free with a 7-day Disney Plus free trial.

