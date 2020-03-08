How to Watch OSU vs Michigan State Basketball Online Without Cable

A battle of top 20 teams is on the docket for the final day of the Big Ten regular season on Sunday when No. 16 Michigan State (21-9, 13-6 Conference) plays host to No. 19 Ohio State (21-9, 11-8).

The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

OSU vs Michigan State Preview

Despite all the trials and tribulations that No. 16 Michigan State (21-9, 13-6 Conference) has experienced this season, the Spartans have a shot to win a share of the regular-season conference title when they take on No. 19 Ohio State (21-9, 11-8 Conference) in the Big Ten regular-season finale on Sunday.

The Spartans will need to beat Ohio State to share the title with Wisconsin, who finished with eight straight wins to post a 14-6 conference record.

“For what we have been through, it’s just hard to explain what it means to have the chance to play for a Big Ten championship after the way the last five months have gone,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

Michigan State rallied from a 19-point deficit their last time out on Tuesday en route to beating No. 20 Penn State on the road, 79-71.

Meanwhile, Ohio State has been coming on strong down the stretch, winners of four straight and 9 of their last 11, including a 71-63 win against No. 23 Illinois on Thursday.

“We have been a very tough-minded group these last five weeks,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “We’ll see if that continues. There’s no permanency to that. You have to bring that each day to practice. That’s a muscle you grow.”

The Big Ten Tournament gets underway this week on Wednesday with the first round. The top four seeds will receive a double-bye into Friday’s quarterfinal round.