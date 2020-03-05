Pelicans vs Mavericks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two of the NBA’s brightest young stars are set to face off as the Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans vs Mavericks Preview

There was much speculation that No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson would not play back to back games this season as he recovers from a knee injury that cost him the first three months of his rookie season. However, it appears Williamson will play as the Pelicans try to hunt down a playoff spot and the big man continues to make up space in the Rookie of the Year race.

Head coach Alvin Gentry said that Williamson plans to play against the Mavericks just a night after losing to Minnesota 139-134.

“We got a great training staff,” Williamson told reporters Tuesday. “We’ll do the next day recovery things, and they’ll have me ready for tomorrow. … I gotta do the recovery if I wanna be able to perform the way I do every night.”

Every game the rest of the way is important for the Pelicans, so dropping a game against a 18-win Minnesota squad was less than ideal. All but one starter scored over 20 points, led by 27 from Jrue Holiday.

“Hopefully, this is a game that we understand and we learn from because we can’t afford not to be locked in,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “We’re in a situation where we’re trying to win basketball games to stay relevant.

“You’ve got to be able to guard. You can’t just run up and down, try to outscore everyone.”

Dallas lost a bad game of their own on Monday against the lowly Chicago Bulls, 109-107. A third quarter where the Bulls outscored the Mavs 33-17 was ultimately the downfall for Dallas.

“The third quarter was obviously our downfall,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “They came out of the locker room with great intensity, and we didn’t respond. We did a few things to make runs at them. I loved the way we finished the game in terms of being scrappy, and finding ways to make things happen with steals and putting points on the board. Luka’s shot, I was standing right behind it, it was right on the line.”

Dallas played the matchup against the the Bulls without big man Kristaps Porzingis, who has averaged 26.3 points and 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

“I’m trailing all the time now as the big guy,” Porzingis told Mavericks.com. “I’m not just running down and staying in the corner, or on the perimeter waiting for something to happen. … So it’s much better like this. I like playing this way much better. That’s what I’m more used to.”